Diljit Dosanjh BREAKS Silence On Sardaar Ji 3 Controversy: ‘Now Situation Is Not In Our Hands’ | Regional Cinema News

Last Updated: June 24, 2025, 21:36 IST

Diljit Dosanjh breaks silence on Sardaar Ji 3 backlash over Hania Aamir casting, saying the film was made before current political tension.

Diljit Dosanjh and Hania Aamir’s Sardaar Ji 3 will not be released in India.

Diljit Dosanjh has finally addressed the controversy surrounding his upcoming Punjabi film Sardaar Ji 3, which has come under fire for featuring Pakistani actress Hania Aamir amidst rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

Following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, where 26 civilians lost their lives, several Indian film bodies, including the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), reiterated their stand against Pakistani artistes working in Indian productions. The release of the Sardaar Ji 3 trailer, starring Diljit and Hania, sparked fresh outrage, with FWICE calling for a boycott of the film and its lead actor.

In his first public response, Diljit Dosanjh told BBC Asian Network that the project was completed before any of the current political tensions surfaced.

“Jab yeh film bani thi tab situation sab theek tha. We shot this in Feb and then everything was fine. Uske baad, bhut saari badi cheezen humare haath mein nahi hai. Toh producers ne decide kiya ki film obviously ab India toh nahi lagegi, toh overseas release karte hain. Toh producers ka bahut paisa laga hua hai aur jab yeh film bann rahi thi tab aisa kuch tha nahi,” he said, adding that the makers are aware they will incur losses. “Now the situation is not in our hands. So if the producers want to release it abroad, I support them.”

Despite the clarification, FWICE remains unsatisfied. In a statement to Hindustan Times, FWICE President BN Tiwari said, “By working with a Pakistani actor, Diljit has hurt Indian sentiments. He has disrespected the sentiments of the nation and insulted the sacrifice of our brave soldiers. His preference for Pakistani talent over Indian artists raises serious questions about his loyalty and priorities.”

With the backlash escalating, the makers of Sardaar Ji 3 have opted for a worldwide release, skipping Indian theatres altogether. The film is scheduled to hit international screens on June 27.

Directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, the third instalment in the popular Sardaar Ji franchise brings back Diljit in his beloved ghost-hunting avatar. This time, he is joined by Hania Aamir and Neeru Bajwa in pivotal roles. The supporting cast includes Manav Vij, Gulshan Grover, Jasmin Bajwa, and Sapna Pabbi.

Set in the UK, the supernatural comedy follows Diljit’s character as he teams up with Hania’s to rid an eerie mansion of a mischievous spirit. While the film maintains its signature mix of humour and fantasy, the off-screen controversy has cast a shadow over its India prospects.

Shrishti Negi Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes breaking news stories, generates feature ideas, edits copies, …Read More Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes breaking news stories, generates feature ideas, edits copies, … Read More

First Published: