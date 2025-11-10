সোমবার, ১০ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৯:৪২ পূর্বাহ্ন
বিনোদন

Diljit Dosanjh Gets Fresh Khalistani Threats Ahead Of Auckland Show Days After Perth Concert: Report | Bollywood News

  আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ১০ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Diljit Dosanjh Gets Fresh Khalistani Threats Ahead Of Auckland Show Days After Perth Concert: Report | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

Diljit Dosanjh faces fresh threats from Khalistani groups ahead of his Auckland show but responds with calm, saying he’ll always spread love and positivity.

Diljit Dosanjh gets threats.

Diljit Dosanjh gets threats.

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh has once again found himself targeted by Khalistani extremists. As the singer continues his AURA World Tour, his upcoming concert in Auckland, New Zealand, has reportedly come under threat from pro-Khalistan groups, even as Dosanjh stays calm and continues spreading his message of love.

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh is facing renewed threats from Khalistani supporters just days after similar disruptions were reported during his Perth concert. According to India Today, pro-Khalistan slogans were raised during his show, and warnings have now been issued for his next performance in Auckland.

The threats come from Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a banned Khalistani outfit led by US-based extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who has previously targeted the Lover singer.

Despite the growing tension, Dosanjh has chosen to remain unbothered. He continues to share cheerful glimpses from his concerts on Instagram, keeping his tone positive and grounded.

The Controversy That Started It All

The issue began after a promo surfaced showing Dosanjh touching Amitabh Bachchan’s feet, a gesture of respect that sparked anger among Khalistani extremists. Soon after, SFJ issued a threat against him on October 29, claiming that by bowing to Bachchan, the singer had “insulted every victim, every widow, and every orphan of 1984 Sikh Genocide.”

SFJ chief Pannun also warned of disrupting Dosanjh’s concert in Australia, which was held on November 1. However, the singer went ahead with his shows as planned.

Diljit’s Reaction To Threats: ‘Only Love From My Side’

Amid rising threats, Dosanjh finally addressed the situation in his own peaceful way. During his recent Brisbane concert, he urged fans to focus on unity and love.

“Always keep talking about love. For me, this earth is one. My Guru says, ‘Ik Onkar.’ So, this earth is one… There is only love from my side for everyone, even if someone gets jealous of me or trolls me. I will always spread the message of love. Punjabi aa gaye oye,” said Diljit during the show.

“Many people say, ‘We manifest that God has given us this. They get that thing. I am surprised. Why are you manifesting so much?. A person should only think in his heart, what he has to do. Only think. God will make it happen. You should keep it in your heart,” the singer added.

Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18.

November 10, 2025, 07:53 IST

News movies bollywood Diljit Dosanjh Gets Fresh Khalistani Threats Ahead Of Auckland Show Days After Perth Concert: Report
