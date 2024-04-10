বুধবার , ১০ এপ্রিল ২০২৪ | ২৭শে চৈত্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Diljit Dosanjh Has A Wife And A Son In USA; Amitabh Bachchan Brings In Jaya Bachchan’s Birthday At Midnight

এপ্রিল ১০, ২০২৪ ৬:৩৩ পূর্বাহ্ণ
wrap 8 2024 04 f4a9e3c439504a53a8dc0cfa4cad2662


Diljit and Amitabh caught everyone's attention today.

Diljit and Amitabh caught everyone’s attention today.

Diljit Dosanjh’s personal life details leave fans in shock. Amitabh Bachchan penned a note about Jaya’s birthday.

Diljit Dosanjh has been fiercely protective about his personal life. The singer, who only recently opened up about his strained relationship with his parents, has kept his family away from the limelight. While he has been tight-lipped about speculations about his wife and child, his friend has now claimed that Diljit Dosanjh is married and even has a son. The Amar Singh Chamkila star is yet to react to these claims.

Read More: Diljit Dosanjh Is MARRIED, His Wife And Son Live In US: Punjabi Singer’s Friend Makes Shocking Claim

Shekhar Suman said there is no bad blood with Kangana Ranaut years after her split with Adhyayan Suman. Shekhar, who had made controversial statements about Kangana, including accusing her of practising black magic, has now revealed that he has let bygones be bygones and are not hanging on to the past. For the unversed, Kangana dated Adhyayan met on the sets of Mohit Suri’s 2008 release, Raaz – The Mystery Continues and dated for a year. However they had an ugly break up.

Read More: Shekhar Suman On Reconnecting With Kangana Ranaut After Adhyayan’s Split: ‘Biggest Problem Is…’

Dev Patel’s first film as a director, Monkey Man, is influenced by Indian mythology. However, the British actor confessed that he once felt ashamed of his Indian heritage. During an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Dev admitted that there was a time when he was ashamed of the Indian part of his heritage, because it wasn’t the “coolest”.

Read More: Dev Patel Says He Was Once Ashamed Of His Indian Heritage: ‘It’s Not The Coolest In Greater London…’

Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan is celebrating her 76th birthday today, April 9. On her special day, her husband and veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog to share that he brought in Jaya’s birthday at midnight.

Read More: Amitabh Bachchan Celebrates ‘Better Half’ Jaya Bachchan’s 76 Birthday At Midnight: ‘The Love Of…’

The trailer of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is finally out and has everyone gripped with its powerful dialogues and stellar set design. In the year 2022, Netflix announced Heeramandi, but those who religiously follow Bollywood would know that it has been in the making for a long time. Touted as Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s dream project, the series will take the storytelling notches higher. After much waiting, the trailer is finally out.

Read More: Heeramandi Trailer: Sonakshi, Aditi, Manisha Go From Courtesans To Freedom Fighters in SLB’s Magnum Opus

kashvi mugshot 2023 11 c6435cdcdbcc579307e57ae1237fe3ce
Kashvi Raj Singh

Kashvi Raj Singh is a News Trainee at News18. She extensively covers Bollywood, Hollywood and television.



Source link

