শনিবার , ৬ এপ্রিল ২০২৪ | ২৩শে চৈত্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Diljit Dosanjh Reveals He Was Sent Away At 11; Jaya Bachchan Tells Navya Nanda To Marry Her Best Friend

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ৬, ২০২৪ ৬:১৭ পূর্বাহ্ণ
wrap 6 2024 04 8348dd462ea0c71c0fb0c5da85fcac0f


Diljit and Jaya made revelations about life.

Diljit and Jaya made revelations about life.

Diljit Dosanjh’s parents sent him away from home when he was 11 years old. Jaya Bachchan gave Navya marriage advice.

Diljit Dosanjh has opened up about his childhood and relationship with his parents in a recent interview. The 40-year-old singer-actor, who was born in the village of Dosanjh Kalan (Punjab) in 1984, was speaking to Ranveer Allahabadia recently when he revealed that he was sent away by his parents to live with a relative in Ludhiana when he was just 11 years old. He shared that he wasn’t even asked about the decision and revealed that it was done to take care of his basic needs.

Read More: Diljit Dosanjh Reveals His Parents Sent Him Away from Home at Age of 11: ‘Nobody Asked Me If I…’

In the last episode of What The Hell Navya Season 2, Navya Naveli Nanda, Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda shared their opinions about how friendships have evolved in today’s time. In the episode, Navya reminded her grandmother about her previous statement she made in the last season – “you should marry your best friend” – and asked the veteran actress if she still maintains it.

Read More: Jaya Bachchan Tells Navya Nanda ‘You Should Marry Your Best Friend’: ‘Romance Will Be Out After…’

Navya Naveli Nanda is the granddaughter of Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan. She takes after her mother, Shweta Bachchan, and doesn’t want to become an actress. Navya is an entrepreneur, and a podcast host and also works for her father’s business. While her equation with her mother and grandmother is always in the limelight due to her podcast, her dynamic with her father, Nikhil Nanda, remains private. Now, Navya has dropped a rare photo with her father.

Read More: Navya Nanda Drops RARE Photo With Dad Nikhil Nanda, Visits Family’s Tractor Factory; See Viral Photos

Days after Nitesh Tiwari started shooting for his upcoming movie, Ramayana, the first set video has surfaced on social media. Recently, actress Akruti Singh took to her Instagram stories and shared a video from the film’s grand Ayodhya set which has been constructed in Mumbai. The video featured several glimpses of huge pillars and massive palace-like structures. In the caption of the video, Akruti wrote, “Ramayana day 1”. However, the video was deleted later.

Read More: Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Shoot Begins, FIRST Video of Grand Ayodhya Set Goes Viral

Seven years later, Prithviraj Sukumaran is returning to Bollywood with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. However, roping in the Malayalam superstar for the film wasn’t really a cakewalk due to his chock-o-block schedule. And it was his Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire director Prashanth Neel who convinced him to clear his dates and sign the action entertainer.

Read More: Ali Abbas Zafar Kept ‘Calling’ Prithviraj for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: ‘Akshay, Tiger Felt Like Junior Artists…’ | Exclusive

kashvi mugshot 2023 11 c6435cdcdbcc579307e57ae1237fe3ce
Kashvi Raj Singh

Kashvi Raj Singh is a News Trainee at News18. She extensively covers Bollywood, Hollywood and television. She not only keeps an eye out for interestinRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm CHOSIKMAYOR
‘বিলাসী ঈদ উদযাপন বাদ দিয়ে দরিদ্রদের পাশে দাঁড়ান’
বাংলাদেশ
1712362806 photo
‘When MS walked out…’: SRH skipper Pat Cummins makes a big statement on CSK legend | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
wrap 6 2024 04 8348dd462ea0c71c0fb0c5da85fcac0f
Diljit Dosanjh Reveals He Was Sent Away At 11; Jaya Bachchan Tells Navya Nanda To Marry Her Best Friend
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20240405 WA0007
ফেনী শহরেই ফেনী স্টুডেন্টস এসোসিয়েশনের ইফতার মাহফিল আয়োজন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm GonoForum 6th Council News Photo 03 12 2021 2

ইস্পাত কঠিন জাতীয় ঐক্যগড়ে তোলার ডাক

 1708579551 photo

Ben Stokes: Ben Stokes raises eyebrows with assessment of Ranchi pitch | Cricket News

 1640218388 photo

Gashimov Memorial chess: Anand endures winless run on day 1 of Blitz event | Chess News

 wm Department of Primary Education Motif 07 08 2018 750x563 750x563 1 750x563 1

প্রাথমিকে বৃত্তির সংশোধিত ফল প্রকাশ বুধবার

 wm Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir File Photo 24 01 2022

‘দ্বিতীয় বাকশালী রাজত্ব’ কায়েম করেছে আওয়ামী লীগ: মির্জা ফখরুল

 218430837 964878257679559 4706027651457580941 n 14

চাঁদপুরে করোনা-উপসর্গে ২০ জনের মৃত্যু

 studio project 6 50

What is Dyspraxia? Do You Have Any of These Symptoms?

 9 18

জুবলি ফান্ডের ইউনিট আনুপাতিক হারে বরাদ্দ – Corporate Sangbad

 IMG 20220830 WA0051

নাগরপুরে কালভার্ট নির্মাণ ও সড়ক উন্নয়নের অভাবে শুনসী এলাকাবাসীর যাতায়াতে দুর্ভোগ

 skincare 4 1f3ec55b302355b23a229acade1c4d01

এই ভাবেই ত্বক আরও ভাল হতে পারে ৷ ঝলমলে দেখতে লাগে সবার চোখে ৷ The way to make skin proper, Skin will look too good. – News18 Bangla