Diljit Dosanjh Reveals He Was Sent Away At 11; Jaya Bachchan Tells Navya Nanda To Marry Her Best Friend

Diljit Dosanjh has opened up about his childhood and relationship with his parents in a recent interview. The 40-year-old singer-actor, who was born in the village of Dosanjh Kalan (Punjab) in 1984, was speaking to Ranveer Allahabadia recently when he revealed that he was sent away by his parents to live with a relative in Ludhiana when he was just 11 years old. He shared that he wasn’t even asked about the decision and revealed that it was done to take care of his basic needs.

In the last episode of What The Hell Navya Season 2, Navya Naveli Nanda, Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda shared their opinions about how friendships have evolved in today’s time. In the episode, Navya reminded her grandmother about her previous statement she made in the last season – “you should marry your best friend” – and asked the veteran actress if she still maintains it.

Navya Naveli Nanda is the granddaughter of Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan. She takes after her mother, Shweta Bachchan, and doesn’t want to become an actress. Navya is an entrepreneur, and a podcast host and also works for her father’s business. While her equation with her mother and grandmother is always in the limelight due to her podcast, her dynamic with her father, Nikhil Nanda, remains private. Now, Navya has dropped a rare photo with her father.

Days after Nitesh Tiwari started shooting for his upcoming movie, Ramayana, the first set video has surfaced on social media. Recently, actress Akruti Singh took to her Instagram stories and shared a video from the film’s grand Ayodhya set which has been constructed in Mumbai. The video featured several glimpses of huge pillars and massive palace-like structures. In the caption of the video, Akruti wrote, “Ramayana day 1”. However, the video was deleted later.

Seven years later, Prithviraj Sukumaran is returning to Bollywood with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. However, roping in the Malayalam superstar for the film wasn’t really a cakewalk due to his chock-o-block schedule. And it was his Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire director Prashanth Neel who convinced him to clear his dates and sign the action entertainer.

