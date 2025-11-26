বুধবার, ২৬ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১১:০৫ পূর্বাহ্ন
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Diljit Dosanjh’s BTS Photos From International Emmy Awards Ft. A Candid Moment With Imtiaz Ali | Bollywood News

  • আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ২৬ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Diljit Dosanjh’s BTS Photos From International Emmy Awards Ft. A Candid Moment With Imtiaz Ali | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

Diljit Dosanjh missed out on the Best Performance by an Actor award to the Spanish actor Oriol Pla.

Diljit Dosanjh was nominated for the Best Actor award for Amar Singh Chamkila.(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Diljit Dosanjh lit up the 53rd International Emmy Awards in New York with his signature charm and unwavering confidence. Although he missed out on the Best Performance by an Actor award to the Spanish actor Oriol Pla, he remained upbeat about it. Following the ceremony, the Punjabi singer and actor shared behind-the-scenes glimpses from the big moment of his life with his millions of fans, with a reflective message: “Kal Ko Kaun Tera Naam Yaad Rakhe Ga.”

Taking to his Instagram account, Diljit posted some pictures, beginning with a photo of him walking down the street with Amar Singh Chamkila’s director, Imtiaz Ali. The duo was seen deep in conversation. Next, Diljit and Imtiaz were seen posing alongside the team from Netflix India at the awards ceremony. The next few slides captured the 41-year-old singer, posing for the camera with a bright smile.

Diljit Dosanjh Gives A Closer Look At His Outfits

In one image, he was dressed in a turtle-neck pullover with a two-piece grey suit paired with a red turban to add a pop of colour, and in another, he chose a champagne-beige sequin blazer paired with a satin shirt, black pants, a black bow tie, and a black turban. The carousel ended with one of his team members properly adjusting his turban.

Diljit Dosanjh Casually Strolls With Imtiaz Ali In NYC

One Instagram video shared by Diljit’s team captured the moments leading up to the prestigious awards ceremony. In the clip, the actor-singer was seen with Imtiaz Ali. They were casually strolling down the streets as his team members clicked candid pictures. At one point, Diljit also came across one of his fans and happily clicked selfies with him. He folded his hands as a gesture of respect as he posed for the camera.

FYI, Diljit Dosanjh and Imtiaz Ali were nominated at the International Emmy Awards 2025, which took place on Monday, November 24, in New York City. The actor-singer was nominated for the ‘Best Performance by an Actor’ award for his portrayal of the legendary Punjabi singer Chamkila in the Netflix biographical drama, Amar Singh Chamkila. The film was nominated for Best TV Movie/Mini Series. These two were India’s only nominees this year.

What’s Diljit Dosanjh Up To These Days?

The singer is currently on his Aura Tour, which began in September in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. He made stops in Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand and is set to perform in Thailand.

Shreyanka Mazumdar

November 26, 2025, 10:12 IST

