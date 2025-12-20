Dinesh Vijan On Postponing Ikkis Due To Dhurandhar: ‘This Film Requires Space To Breathe’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 20, 2025, 10:59 IST

Dinesh Vijan postpones Ikkis, starring Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra, to January 1, 2026, citing Dhurandhar’s box office success and the need for space for the war drama.

Agastya Nanda in Ikkis.

The highly anticipated war drama Ikkis, based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Second Lt Arun Khetarpal, has been rescheduled for release on January 1, 2026. The film, originally set to hit theatres on December 25, was postponed just days before its planned launch. Producer Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films has cited the ongoing success of Dhurandhar and the crowded holiday release window as key reasons for the decision.

“I feel you should make a decision that is good for everyone, and that will help you as well. It’s a film that requires space. We are lucky that we’re getting a solo date at the beginning of the year. This happened with Chhaava and Pushpa, also, it happened with Hindi medium movies. This is kind of not to have clutter,” Vijan told PTI.

Ikkis stars Agastya Nanda in the lead role, alongside Dharmendra in what will be his final film appearance, with Jaideep Ahlawat in a pivotal role. The film chronicles the heroic story of Lt Khetarpal, who was martyred at the age of 21 during the Battle of Basantar in the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

The original release date would have placed Ikkis in direct competition not only with Dhurandhar, which continues to dominate theatres with record-breaking collections, but also with Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Speaking about the new release timing, Vijan added, “In the new year, we’re also ready to watch a good film. We get a run. So, it works overall for the business because all the films get space to breathe. It’s not like there’s a film there, we get a solo release. So, when God is giving, take it.”

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna’s Dhurandhar is having a terrific run at the box office.

First Published: December 20, 2025, 10:59 IST

News movies bollywood Dinesh Vijan On Postponing Ikkis Due To Dhurandhar: ‘This Film Requires Space To Breathe’