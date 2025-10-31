Dining With The Kapoors: Kareena, Karisma Come Together To Congratulate Armaan Jain | Bollywood News

Last Updated: October 31, 2025, 17:15 IST

The Kapoor sisters, Kareena and Karisma, are sending love for their brother, Armaan Jain’s first production, Dining With The Kapoor.

Dining With The Kapoors is the Kapoors’ first family documentary on Netflix. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Netflix teased viewers with the first glimpse of its upcoming documentary, Dining With The Kapoors, offering a sneak peek into the legendary Kapoor family. Created by Armaan Jain, this celebrates the family’s heartwarming traditions, love for scrumptious foods and many more.

Now, as the OTT giant shared its poster, Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor are all hearts for their cousin brother, Armaan Jain’s debut production. Sharing it on her Instagram stories, Bebo wrote, “Congratulations, darling brother,” and tagged both Armaan and Netflix India’s official Instagram page.

Karisma Kapoor’s Heartwarming Words For Armaan Jain

Taking to her Instagram stories, Karisma reposted the poster, which featured both the actresses siblings alongside Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Ranbir Kapoor, Reema Jain, her sons, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain, Zahan Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Agastya Nanda among the younger generation.

Atop it, the doting sister wrote, “Congratulations to my brother Armaan.” She also added more to the enthusiasm and penned, “Coming Soon,” below the poster.

Armaan Jain’s Professional Front

The founder of the food brand The Junglee Kitchen and co-founder of Aavashyak Media and Aavashyak Group, he entered the film industry as an assistant director in films like My Name Is Khan, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, and Student of the Year. In 2014, he made his acting debut with the film Lekar Hum Deewana Dil, which was a commercial failure.

Finally, Armaan ventured into film production with the Netflix project, titled Dining with the Kapoors, which is currently in post-production. This project is a tribute to the iconic Raj Kapoor and centres on the family’s love for food and legacy from Prithviraj Kapoor’s pioneering days to the present generation.

Dining With The Kapoors Will Release On November 21

Conceptualised and produced by Armaan Jain, has been one of the most incredible and emotional experiences of his life. In one of the interviews, Armaan revealed, “It’s a dream I’ve carried since childhood, a chance to share my love for storytelling, food, and family with the world. I couldn’t be more grateful for the opportunity to bring it to life,” as quoted by Money Control.

He added, “Growing up in the Kapoor family, food and cinema weren’t just passions — they were what brought us together. The real magic happened around the dinner table, where stories, laughter, and memories defined who we are.”

