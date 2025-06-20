Advertise here
শনিবার , ২১ জুন ২০২৫ | ৭ই আষাঢ়, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
Dipika Kakar Pens Emotional Birthday Note For Shoaib: ‘Hospital Ke Corridor Me Rona…’ | Television News

Dipika Kakar Pens Emotional Birthday Note For Shoaib: 'Hospital Ke Corridor Me Rona…' | Television News


Dipika Kakar shared an emotional birthday post for Shoaib Ibrahim, recalling tough hospital days and praising his strength during her health battle.

Dipika Kakar shares heartfelt birthday tribute for husband Shoaib Ibrahim.

Dipika Kakar shares heartfelt birthday tribute for husband Shoaib Ibrahim.

Dipika Kakar marked husband Shoaib Ibrahim’s birthday with a moving Instagram tribute that left fans emotional. The Bigg Boss 12 winner poured her heart out in a heartfelt post, thanking Shoaib for his unwavering support as the couple continues to navigate a difficult period presumably related to her ongoing health battle.

Dipika shared several intimate photos: the couple holding hands in a hospital, smiling together with their son, and hugging in front of a birthday cake. In her caption, she wrote, “Celebrating the Man who lights my life every single day with his love…. @shoaib2087 tum ho to mai hun… tumse hi mai hun…”

She continued, “you’ve walked thru with me in the best & the worst times… holding my hand tight…… your eyes telling me im here right here… ur touch giving me all the strength i need…” Her words reflected the strength she’s drawn from Shoaib in recent weeks.

Dipika didn’t shy away from addressing the emotional toll of recent events, hinting at a medical crisis. “Last few days humdono ne bahut kuch face kiya hai… hospital ke corridor me rona.. Mera scan ke liye bahut darna…. surgery ka din… ICU ke din…. u have not slept for nights…”

She described how Shoaib cared for her “like a little baby,” adding, “even now when im back home main karwat bhi badlun to aap uth jaate ho… to make sure Im alright.”

Dipika signed off with a prayer-filled wish: “So heres wishing a very Happy Birthday to the man who not only loves me but wraps me in his warmth… Allah har khushi se nawaaze aapko… Har dua me aapka naam hai.”

The post instantly went viral, with fans flooding the comments in support, calling Shoaib her “true hero” and “pillar of strength.” The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, has always shared a strong bond.

Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes breaking news stories, generates feature ideas, edits copies, …Read More

