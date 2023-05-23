Disha Patani Burns Up Instagram With Sultry Pose In Black Bralette; Sexy Photo Goes Viral

Disha Patani often shares hot selfies and videos on her social media handle for which she enjoys a massive fan following. Having said that, the actress recently shared a drop-dead gorgeous selfie donning a black bralette and it went viral in no time.

Disha can also be seen flaunting natural beauty. She has not applied any makeup. Her tousled hair and natural glow added to her charm and elegance, which her fans couldn’t help but rave about. One of the fans wrote, ‘Sometimes I feel, are u for real coz how can someone be so perfect ’. Another one gushed and wrote, ‘Yaha me pighal gya. ❤️’. One of Disha’s closest friends and actor Mouni Roy wrote, ‘Ufffff.’

Recently, the actress was spotted with Mouni Roy for a birthday bash of Anshul Garg, founder and CEO of Desi Music. While exiting the restaurant, suddenly the crowd came and started taking selfies with the actress. Both are seen little uncomfortable but it was immediately taken under control. A policeman was seen trying to remove the crowd and making way for them.

On the work front, Disha has wrapped up a project and shared the details about the same on her social handle. She did not share much information while sharing a picture and only wrote, “And that’s a wrap… can’t wait to share this special one with you all grateful.”

Disha Patani was last seen sharing the screen space with Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria in Ek Villain Returns. She will next be seen in Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha’s directorial Yodha alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Raashi Khanna. The project is currently in its production stage and is expected to release on July 7, 2023. Apart from this, Disha also has Project K with Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone and an untitled Siva film in her pipeline.