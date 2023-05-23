মঙ্গলবার , ২৩ মে ২০২৩ | ৯ই জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Disha Patani Burns Up Instagram With Sultry Pose In Black Bralette; Sexy Photo Goes Viral

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ২৩, ২০২৩ ৯:১৯ অপরাহ্ণ
disha patani


Last Updated: May 23, 2023, 20:18 IST

Disha Patani makes heads turn with her no make-up look.

Disha Patani makes heads turn with her no make-up look.

Disha Patani will next be seen in Project K next to Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

Disha Patani often shares hot selfies and videos on her social media handle for which she enjoys a massive fan following. Having said that, the actress recently shared a drop-dead gorgeous selfie donning a black bralette and it went viral in no time.

Disha can also be seen flaunting natural beauty. She has not applied any makeup. Her tousled hair and natural glow added to her charm and elegance, which her fans couldn’t help but rave about. One of the fans wrote, ‘Sometimes I feel, are u for real coz how can someone be so perfect ’. Another one gushed and wrote, ‘Yaha me pighal gya. ❤️’. One of Disha’s closest friends and actor Mouni Roy wrote, ‘Ufffff.’

Recently, the actress was spotted with Mouni Roy for a birthday bash of Anshul Garg, founder and CEO of Desi Music. While exiting the restaurant, suddenly the crowd came and started taking selfies with the actress. Both are seen little uncomfortable but it was immediately taken under control. A policeman was seen trying to remove the crowd and making way for them.

On the work front, Disha has wrapped up a project and shared the details about the same on her social handle. She did not share much information while sharing a picture and only wrote, “And that’s a wrap… can’t wait to share this special one with you all grateful.”

Disha Patani was last seen sharing the screen space with Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria in Ek Villain Returns. She will next be seen in Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha’s directorial Yodha alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Raashi Khanna. The project is currently in its production stage and is expected to release on July 7, 2023. Apart from this, Disha also has Project K with Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone and an untitled Siva film in her pipeline.

Aditi Giri

Aditi Giri, Senior Sub-Editor at News18. She is a Bollywood and Biryani enthusiast. She loves talking to your favourite BTown celebrities, and brings Read More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm admission test du
গুচ্ছের ‘বি’ ইউনিটের ফল প্রকাশ, পাশ ৫৬.৩২ শতাংশ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20230523 WA0017
নিষিদ্ধ কারেন্ট জাল ও চায়না দুয়ারী জাল জব্দ করে পুড়িয়ে ধ্বংস
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
received 268825048957098
প্রধানমন্ত্রীকে হত্যার হুমকিজামালপুরে বিএনপির ৭ নেতার বিরুদ্ধে আ.লীগ নেতার মামলা
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
received 734288808440441
চুয়াডাঙ্গার দর্শনা রেলপথে আসলো ভারতীয় অনুদানের ২০টি ডিজেল চালিত রেল ইন্জিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
Prithil BSF

[১] অবৈধভাবে পাচার হওয়া ৩০ বাংলাদেশি নারীকে উদ্ধার করে ফেরত পাঠালো বিএসএফ

 Top 10 Losers

দর পতনের শীর্ষে সোনালী পেপার – Corporate Sangbad

 Nitish Became CM by ‘Passing Exam in 3rd Division’: Lalu

Nitish Became CM by ‘Passing Exam in 3rd Division’: Lalu

 ajksdhsadajsdjhasdj

When Hrithik Roshan Hilariously Explained His ‘Situation’; Watch Fun BTS Video

 untitled design 172

Hruta Durgule’s Romantic Post on 2 Months of Her Engagement With Prateek Shah

 kareena kapoor khan 9

Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Sun-kissed Selfie From Her Trip to Maldives

 wm Sahabuddin chuppu

এইচ টি ইমামের জায়গায় প্রচার উপকমিটির দায়িত্বে সাহাবুদ্দিন চুপ্পু

 salman khan 22 1

Salman Khan to Star in Tridev Remake? Here’s What The Director Has to Say

 bd shiing cororation 1

বাংলাদেশ শিপিং কর্পোরেশনের ২য় প্রান্তিকে মুনাফা বেড়েছে ২.৮৬ টাকা – Corporate Sangbad

 Jhenaidah Map

শৈলকুপায় কোটিপতি স্কুল শিক্ষিকার বিরুদ্ধে কর ফাঁকির অভিযোগ – Corporate Sangbad