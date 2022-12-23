Disha Patani Poses With Rumoured BF Aleksandar in Sexy Cut-Out Dress, Pics Set Instagram on Fire

Disha Patani, why so gorgeous? The actress, who is known for leaving her fans wanting for more with her stunning pictures, did something similar today. Disha painted Instagram black in the most sensual way. She uploaded pictures of herself looking drop-dead gorgeous in a black body-hugging dress that has cut-out designs on one arm and waist. She opted for open hair and minimal make-up and paired her outfit with matching stilettoes. The off-white background, which appears to be a room, aptly enhances the actress’ beauty in black attire. The album also features Disha’s rumoured boyfriend Aleksandar Alex Ilic. They are twinning in black outfits. Disha Patani did not write anything in the caption as her photos say it all.

Her friends and fans were immediately smitten with her new look. The actress’ rumoured ex-boyfriend Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna commented, “Gainz” while model Sanja Stojanović wrote, “Wow” with many fire emojis. One of the fans found the picture “utterly stunning” while another wrote, “Koi itna khubsurat kaise ho sakta hai (how can someone be this beautiful)?”

See Disha Patani’s post here:

On her Instagram Stories too, Disha Patani posted a photo with Aleksandar Alex Ilic. They look marvellous together, twinning in black.

Fuelling the relationship rumours, Aleksandar posted the same photo with a heart hands icon. Take a look:

On Disha Patani’s Instagram pictures, Tiger Shroff’s mom Ayesha and sister Krishna often drop adorable comments. Remember when the actress left her fans awestruck with pictures of herself in a pink bikini? She posted the images earlier this month. In the comments section, Ayesha Shroff called the actress “cute” and wrote, “Soooo cute.”

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Ek Villain 2. She has Sidharth Malhotra’s Yodha lined up.

