শনিবার , ৭ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৪
Disha Patani Turns Up The Heat In An Extra-Plunging Black Pantsuit; Hot Pics Go Viral

Disha Patani Turns Up The Heat In An Extra-Plunging Black Pantsuit; Hot Pics Go Viral


On the professional front, Disha Patani was last seen in Kanguva, where she shared the screen with Suriya and Bobby Deol.

Disha Patani, known for her bold and edgy style, once again set the internet ablaze with her latest Instagram post. The actress shared a series of sizzling photos dressed in a jaw-dropping black pantsuit, oozing hotness and glamour.

The all-black ensemble featured a tailored blazer with a plunging neckline that perfectly highlighted her toned physique. The structured fit and sharp lapels added a power-packed vibe, while subtle embroidery on one side lent a touch of understated glamour. Paired with sleek, straight-cut trousers, Disha’s outfit was the epitome of modern elegance.

Keeping her accessories minimal, Disha opted for delicate silver rings and tiny hoop earrings, allowing her statement outfit to do all the talking. Her hair was styled into a chic updo with loose strands framing her face, and her makeup was kept fresh and dewy, accentuated with a nude lip and winged eyeliner. Striking a series of sensuous poses against a backdrop of cityscape views, the actress gave major “lady boss” energy.

Fans flooded the comment section with compliments, calling her “absolute perfection” and “too hot to handle.” Among the many reactions, Disha’s best friend, actress Mouni Roy, left a comment saying, “Stunned,” followed by fire emojis, while her sister Khushboo Patani aptly wrote, “Lady boss.” Clearly, Disha’s look was a hit not just with fans but also within her close circle.

On the professional front, Disha was last seen in Kanguva, where she shared the screen with Suriya and Bobby Deol. In the action-packed film directed by Siva, Disha played a fierce bounty hunter who partners with Suriya’s dual characters, a warrior and a modern-day hunter.

Whether it’s slaying in a photoshoot or delivering power-packed performances on screen, Disha Patani continues to be an unstoppable force in Bollywood.

