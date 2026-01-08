Disney Casts Teagan Croft And Milo Manheim As Leads in Live-Action Tangled | Hollywood News

Last Updated: January 08, 2026, 18:53 IST

Disney has locked Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim as Rapunzel and Flynn Rider for Tangled live-action.

Croft is best known for her turn as Raven in DC’s Titans.(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Disney is moving ahead with plans to bring Tangled to life, with the studio finalising the lead cast for its long-gestating live-action remake. The upcoming film, inspired by the beloved 2010 animated feature, will see Australian actor Teagan Croft stepping into the role of Rapunzel, while Milo Manheim has been cast as the charming thief Flynn Rider.

Croft is best known for her turn as Raven in DC’s Titans and for her role in the Netflix survival drama True Spirit. Her casting signals Disney’s interest in blending youthful energy with dramatic depth for the live-action version of the fairy tale. Manheim, meanwhile, is known for his role in Disney’s Zombies franchise.

Tangled live-action back on track

The original Tangled introduced audiences to Rapunzel, a lost princess with magical hair, raised in isolation by the manipulative Mother Gothel. Her life changes when she crosses paths with Flynn Rider, setting off an adventure that helps her uncover her true identity.

The animated film featured voices by Mandy Moore, Zachary Levi and Donna Murphy, and went on to become one of Disney’s most successful modern fairy tales. Released in 2010, Tangled was produced on a reported budget of around $260 million and earned nearly $600 million globally. It also received strong reviews for its animation, humour, and emotional storytelling, helping it gain a lasting fan base.

Disney first revealed plans for a live-action adaptation in late 2024, with The Greatest Showman director Michael Gracey attached and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson set to write the screenplay. Development slowed after the studio reassessed its remake slate following the underwhelming response to Snow White in 2025. However, work quietly resumed later that year, with extensive casting searches carried out in both the US and the UK.

Gigi Hadid reveals she auditioned for Tangled

Model Gigi Hadid shared that she had auditioned for the role of Rapunzel in a conversation with Vogue magazine. When Kendal Jenner asked her, “What do we do in this job anymore that scares us?” Hadid told her about the audition and said, “I was really proud of my scene.The singing… I knew they were going to go with a real singer, but I’ll show you my audition scene later.”

Gigi further revealed that she took singing lessons for a month before the audition. As per reports, The Summer I Turned Pretty Star Lola Tung was also considered for the role. Meanwhile, Corey Mylchreest told Seventeen that he auditioned for Flynn Rider’s role, but the makers wanted someone who could sing.

He said, “I deleted it, and then I burnt it, and then I burnt the phone that I filmed on. And then I burnt the room that I did it in. And then I burnt myself. They then told me that they wanted someone with singing experience.”

