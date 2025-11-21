Divya Khossla Confronts Mukesh Bhatt On Call After ‘Publicity’ Comment: ‘Kya Bola Mere Against?’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 21, 2025, 08:26 IST

Divya Khossla releases a phone call recording as Mukesh Bhatt appears to deny earlier claims that she created the Savi vs Jigra controversy for publicity.

In a controversial twist to the ongoing Savi vs Jigra debate, Bollywood producer Mukesh Bhatt, who earlier suggested that Divya Khossla Kumar had created the controversy for publicity, now appears to have retracted his statement. After Divya released a phone call recording in which she confronted him about the claims, Mukesh is heard denying having said anything against her and calling the situation part of a larger “planned” attempt to hurt her.

Divya Confronts Mukesh On A Call

On Thursday, Divya shared the voice recording on Instagram. In the clip, she directly asks Mukesh if he had accused her of manufacturing a controversy for attention. Mukesh denies making any such remarks, saying, “Na mereko kisi ne pucha, na maine kisi ko bola (Neither someone asked me nor did I say it to anyone). This is again created by people who’ve got vested interests.”

Divya expresses her disappointment, especially since the negative reports began circulating on her birthday. Mukesh responds empathetically, reassuring her that he had said nothing defamatory and implying that someone else was behind the backlash. “Beta, this is all planned. The fact that this happened on your birthday means somebody wants to hurt you and has intentionally planned this. First of all, I didn’t know it was your birthday. Aur main aise harkat nahi karta; by now you know me, beta,” he says. He even suggests that the situation may have been engineered by “the other camp,” and encourages Divya to stay focused, insisting she has “a good year planned ahead.”

Sharing the audio, Divya confirmed she was shaken by what she had discovered about how industry politics operates. “What I have recently discovered is disturbing and heartbreaking,” she wrote. “It is important to open this truth to the public… artists and fans have suffered under hierarchy, lobbying, and gatekeeping in our film industry.”

She added that she had no choice but to release the call, stating that it was necessary to expose the forces attempting to “sabotage careers and push genuine talent out.”

What Mukesh Had Said Earlier

In a recent interview with Lehren Retro, Mukesh Bhatt had dismissed Divya’s Jyga vs Savi accusation, saying, “What Divya did for publicity, I don’t know about that. To get some attention in the media, you can create some controversy. Everyone needs publicity, and for publicity, you need some controversy.” He also defended Alia Bhatt, stating she had no need to “steal ideas,” describing her as intelligent, grounded, and beyond such behaviour.

The Jigra vs Savi Controversy

In 2024, Divya publicly accused Jigra’s makers of copying Savi, pointing out similarities between their jailbreak plots. She also alleged that Jigra’s box-office numbers were artificially inflated, even posting a picture of an empty cinema hall and suggesting tickets were being bulk-purchased to project higher collections.

First Published: November 21, 2025, 08:26 IST

