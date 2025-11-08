Divyanka Tripathi Calls Vivek Dahiya ‘My Love’, Drops Cutest Birthday Wish | Watch | Television News

Last Updated: November 08, 2025, 08:56 IST

Calling Vivek Dahiya sympathetic, supportive and strong, Divyanka Tripathi penned a heartfelt note on social media.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya have been married for over 9 years. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Popular television actress Divyanka Tripathi penned a lovely birthday wish for husband, Vivek Dahiya, as he turned a year older on Saturday. The ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ actress took to her official Instagram handle and posted a video of the two making the most of each other’s company.

Calling her husband sympathetic, supportive, and strong, Divyanka penned a heartfelt note on social media, claiming that people like Vivek are hard to find in this world.

She penned, “Let me celebrate you, my love, and why not be unabashed about it? Someone up there accidently broke the mould after building a person so unique like you. Sympathetic, supportive, collaborative like you were made to uplift people. Strong (like a Hulk (beaming face with smiling eyes and see-no-evil monkey Emojis) but empathetic and loving towards the weakest of souls (sic).”

Wishing that the world could witness Vivek’s immense talent soon, Divyanka added, “Talent so immense and varied that I wish it can be witnessed by the world sooner, the way I have.”

The ‘Banoo Main Teri Dulhann’ actress’s sweet birthday wish for Vivek went like this “Jaan, I always feel short of words writing a caption for you because this limited space isn’t enough to show my love for you. Happy Birthday @vivekdahiya Live healthy, happy, wealthy and loved forever! (Face blowing a kiss emoji )”

“(PS: Hastily made this poor edit attempt in the flight before the wifi went off and you woke up! (Winking face emoji ))” the post concluded.

Divyanka further added the “Preet Re” track from Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri’s “Dhadak 2″ in the backdrop.

Reciprocating all the love from his better half, Vivek also shared the comment, “Haaye! This wish is the best wish ever (red heart emojis) you complete me, love! (sic)”

For the unaware, Divyanka got engaged to her ‘Ye Hai Mohabbatein’ co-star Vivek on January 16, 2016, and the couple got married on July 8, 2016.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – IANS)

Chirag Sehgal Chirag Sehgal works as a Senior Sub-Editor in the Entertainment team at News18.com. With an experience of five years in the media industry, he largely focuses on Indian television coverage. Apart from bringing …Read More Chirag Sehgal works as a Senior Sub-Editor in the Entertainment team at News18.com. With an experience of five years in the media industry, he largely focuses on Indian television coverage. Apart from bringing … Read More

First Published: November 08, 2025, 08:56 IST

News movies television Divyanka Tripathi Calls Vivek Dahiya ‘My Love’, Drops Cutest Birthday Wish | Watch