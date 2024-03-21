Do Aur Do Pyaar Teaser Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi And Sendhil Ramamurthy Ileana D’Cruz

The teaser for the much-anticipated rom-com, Do Aur Do Pyaar, has dropped today. It shares glimpses of a love story that’s as surprising as it is consuming. Directed by the award-winning ad filmmaker Shirsha Guha Thakurta and starring Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D’Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy, the film hints at a breezy rom-com.

With fresh pairings that inject a new energy into the genre, looks like audiences are in for a treat as they embark on a journey filled with love, laughter and the complexities of modern relationships. Vidya Balan’s return to rom-coms ignites a wave of nostalgia and anticipation, while the promise of good music sets the stage for an enjoyable musical rom-com experience.

The teaser teases a rollercoaster of emotions, witty dialogues and a tangled web of relationships. Presented by Applause Entertainment, an Ellipsis Entertainment production, the film is all set to hit the screen on April 19, 2024.

Recently, taking to Instagram, the makers introduced all characters. Vidya Balan will be seen as Kavya, Ileana as Nora, Pratik as Ani and Sendhil as Vikram. Looks like the film will be interesting. The exciting piece of news has surely left all fans excited as this will be Ileana D’Cruz’s first film post her delivery. The film is directed by award-winning ad filmmaker Shirsha Guha Thakurta, who makes her feature debut with the film.

Vidya Balan was last seen in a murder mystery – Neeyat. The film was directed by Anu Menon who last directed Vidya Balan in the 2020 superhit ‘Shakuntala Devi’. The actress has also come on board for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 which is being filmed. Meanwhile, Ileana D’Cruz was last seen in Tera Kya Hoga Lovely after a hiatus. Sendhil Ramamurthy was seen in Never Have I Ever, Shor In The City, Blind Dating, Reverie among others. Pratik Gandhi’s Madgaon Express is also slated for release.