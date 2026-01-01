Does Vicky Kaushal Have A Big Entourage? Actor Says, ‘There Are Times When Certain…’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 01, 2026, 09:49 IST

Vicky Kaushal said that he has heard about Bollywood stars having massive entourage fees.

Vicky will soon be seen in Love and War.

The rising cost of Bollywood entourages is a topic that has been in discussion for several months now. Several filmmakers and producers have slammed actors for unnecessarily having too many people around them. Many have claimed that this added cost is why it is becoming increasingly difficult to make movies today. Now, in a recent chat with The Hollywood Reporter India, Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon reflected on the same, clarifying that their entourages are small.

Vicky Kaushal said, “I think what we’re saying is that we haven’t seen it ourselves. We’re not denying that it isn’t true, I just haven’t seen it, I’ve only heard about it.” Kriti Sanon added, “Yeah, we’ve heard about it.” When asked what should be done to solve this problem, the actress said, “Maybe you are talking to the wrong actors.”

Vicky Kaushal explained, “Anything that burdens the film financially should be course-corrected. And of course, like Kriti said, there are times when certain incidents happen for the character, for the film. For example, if it’s a 7-to-7 schedule, it’s an action film, and my only time to train is at 5 in the morning, and the gym is in the opposite direction from the location, then having a gym on set probably helps. There’s some setup on set, and it helps the film. So all of that, I feel, and to be very honest, every producer also understands that, at least that’s what I believe.”

A few months ago, trade analyst Komal Nahta had weighed in on the issue and explained how entourage costs affect a film. Speaking to Faridoon Shahryar on his YouTube channel, Komal Nahta said, “Entourage doesn’t interfere in the script of the film or its making. The negative points of entourage are the cost to the producer and the irritation value. They irritate the smooth functioning. The entourage doesn’t have the power to turn a good film into a bad one, but it is definitely a waste of money.”

Recalling an incident when a star had a massive entourage, he said, “Even for an appearance, an actor will come with 8 to 9 people. The big star came with the costume designer, social media manager, photographer, two bouncers, despite us providing security, makeup man, and hairdresser. He literally came wearing a suit, got down from the flight and reached the venue.”

Komal recalled, “And the costume designer, just to justify her payment…” Komal adjusted his collar and said, “That is all she did (fixed his collar), and the organiser had to pay her Rs 20,000.” Previously, the likes of Anurag Kashyap, Shoojit Sircar and Rajeev Masand have criticised the rising costs of Bollywood entourages.

First Published: January 01, 2026, 09:49 IST

News movies bollywood Does Vicky Kaushal Have A Big Entourage? Actor Says, ‘There Are Times When Certain…’