Does Wamiqa Gabbi Have Friends In Bollywood? Here’s What The Bhool Chuk Maaf Actor Says

Last Updated: May 30, 2025, 20:20 IST

In an industry driven by fast-paced connections and fleeting fame, Wamiqa Gabbi chooses to cultivate her relationships slowly, with care, intention, and time. Having found newfound success with her choice of projects, the actor was lauded for her performance alongside Rajkummar Rao in Bhool Chuk Maaf. Amid her growing popularity, she revealed whether she has made friends in Bollywood.

“I have very friendly friendships with a lot of people,” Wamiqa Gabbi said, in an interview with Siddharth Kanan, “but very few real friends. Because dosti karne mein waqt lagta hai.” Her voice carried a quiet wisdom, a clarity born from years of observing people come and go — both in life and in cinema.

For Wamiqa, friendship isn’t about frequent appearances on social media or sharing numerous inside jokes over brunch. It’s about presence — the kind that doesn’t need words, likes, or validation. “A real friend is someone you call the moment something amazing happens… and also the person you call when you’re breaking inside,” she explained. “When both those calls go to the same person — that’s dosti.”

She is clear about that particular group of people in her life. “I think my real friends are still the ones from Chandigarh. They’ve been around for 8 to 12 years now.”

Her circle in Bombay is smaller, more intimate. “The ones I’m close to here — those friendships are about ten years old too. And slowly, slowly, even in the industry, I’m building a few real bonds. It takes time, but it’s worth it.”

Meanwhile, Wamiqa blink-and-miss appearance in Imtiaz Ali’s Jab We Met and Love Aaj Kal recently trended big on social media. Taking to social media, she wrote a letter to her younger self. Addressed as “Dear Younger Wamiqa”, she penned, “You were always a dreamer and a hard working one ! As a kid on that Love Aaj Kal set – you were not just a junior artist enjoying the work that came your way because your Daddaa believed in you, but you believed in yourself too…. You were nervous, excited, soaking it all in on that set. You have only continued to work harder without worrying about whats coming next!”

She continued, “Cut to 16 years later, The song from the same film is playing and the same love for the camera still lives on, but this time, it’s your story ! Every time I hear Chor Bazaari, it hits a little different now ! You’ve gone from being in one fleeting frame as a toddler with a mooch and a massa, to finding your own space in the spotlight. It’s wild how life can throw such beautiful moments to cherish, especially when you least expect it!”

“You didn’t dream small and you never stop chasing the best because TITLI wouldn’t have happened if you had gotten lost on the way and I am so glad you didn’t ! Always be humble, grateful and never stop believing in MAGIC!”, she concluded.

On the work front, Wamiqa Gabbi has several projects lined up after Bhool Chuk Maaf’s release on May 23.