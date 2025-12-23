Don 3 ‘Pushed’ After Ranveer Singh’s Exit? Latest Update About Farhan Akhtar’s Film | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 23, 2025, 20:11 IST

Reportedly, Ranveer Singh’s priorities appear to have shifted in the aftermath of Dhurandhar’s blockbuster run.

Don 3 makers have not issued any official statement as of now.

Ranveer Singh’s fans were left shocked when, earlier today, reports of him quitting Don 3 surfaced on social media. It was said that Ranveer has intentionally decided to walk away from the project after the success of Dhurandhar. However, recent reports now suggest that following Ranveer’s exit, makers of Don 3 have now decided to push the much-awaited film.

A source cited by Pinkvilla claimed, “Right after the release of Dhurandhar, Ranveer was scheduled to begin preparations for Don 3. However, given the current situation, the film is now pushed”

It should be noted that neither Ranveer Singh nor the makers of Don 3 have issued any statement either regarding Singh’s exit from the movie or regarding Farhan Akhtar’s directorial being postponed.

Why Did Ranveer Singh Quit Don 3?

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Ranveer Singh’s priorities appear to have shifted in the aftermath of Dhurandhar’s blockbuster run. A source told the publication, “He is keen to collaborate with filmmakers like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Lokesh Kanagaraj, and Atlee, and at the same time, he doesn’t want to be seen in back-to-back gangster films, especially since Dhurandhar is already established in that space.”

About Don 3

Don 3 is one of the most awaited films. Initially, Kiara Advani was signed on to play the female lead opposite Ranveer. However, recent reports suggest that she has exited the project, with Kriti Sanon stepping in to take her place. But there is no official announcement regarding the leading lady as of now.

As for the antagonist in Don 3, reports claim that while Vikrant Massey and Vijay Deverakonda were approached for the role, both actors declined the opportunity due to the character lacking depth.

