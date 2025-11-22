Donald Trump Jr & Girlfriend Bettina Anderson Groove To ‘What Jhumka’. Only Ranveer Singh Could Make It Happen | Viral News

Last Updated: November 22, 2025, 10:46 IST

Donald Trump Jr and Ranveer Singh’s video is from Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju’s grand Udaipur wedding.

Donald Trump Jr and Bettina Anderson join Ranveer Singh for an energetic performance. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

The wedding celebrations of US billionaire Rama Raju Mantena’s daughter, Netra Mantena, have become one of the biggest talking points on the Internet, thanks to the continuous flow of videos featuring the grand venue and celebrity performances in Udaipur. But among everything shared online, one clip of Ranveer Singh has undeniably stolen the spotlight.

The video shows Ranveer turning a regular dance moment on stage into a full-on Bollywood scene, and the people involved make it even more surprising. The actor is seen encouraging Donald Trump Jr, son of US President Donald Trump, and his girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, to dance to one of his popular songs.

Ranveer Singh’s Fun Interaction With Donald Trump Jr

Before getting them to dance, Ranveer shares a light moment with Bettina, admiring her outfit and saying, “Very Sabyasachi of you, I love it.” He then turns to Donald Trump Jr, shakes his hand warmly and says, “Welcome Donald Trump Jr. I just have the song for us.”

The clip then shows both Donald Trump Jr and Bettina joining Ranveer as he gets them to groove to What Jhumka? from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Ranveer leads them through the signature step, which makes the moment even more memorable for everyone on stage. He is also seen singing the rap from the song while the couple dances with full-on energy.

Bettina looked stunning in her gold lehenga-choli while Donald Trump Jr wore a traditional bandhgala kurta paired with matching trousers.

Watch The Clip Here

A Grand Affair Across Iconic Udaipur Locations

The wedding events are reportedly being held across some of Udaipur’s most luxurious and well-known venues, including The Leela Palace, Zenana Mahal and the stunning island palace on Lake Pichola. With Karan Johar as the host for several functions, the guest list naturally features a long line of celebrities. Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez were among the performers who brought their hit songs to the stage.

The entertainment was not limited to Bollywood. International stars such as Jennifer Lopez and Justin Bieber are also part of the celebrations. Jennifer Lopez had already reached Udaipur for her scheduled performance, while Justin Bieber is expected to be part of the upcoming events.

The festivities, which began on November 21, will continue until the main ceremony on November 23.

Who Is The Bride, Netra Mantena?

Netra is the daughter of Padmaja and Rama Raju Mantena, an Orlando-based billionaire known for his long and successful career in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector. He leads Ingenus Pharmaceuticals as its Chairman and CEO, a company with a global presence and operations spread across several countries.

Before building Ingenus, he created multiple healthcare ventures in the US, such as ICORE Healthcare, International Oncology Network and OncoScripts, which is among the early speciality pharmacies in the country focusing on oncology care.

More About The Groom, Vamsi Gadiraju

The groom, Vamsi Gadiraju, is the co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Superorder, a New York-based startup that helps multi-location restaurants manage their delivery and takeaway systems. He has driven several of the company’s AI-led tech innovations, such as an automated website builder for restaurants. A graduate of Columbia University, he earned a spot on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list (Food and Drink) in 2024.

First Published: November 22, 2025, 10:36 IST

