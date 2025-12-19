Doomsday Teaser Confirms Chris Evans’ Return As Captain America

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is gearing up for one of its most anticipated films yet – Avengers: Doomsday. The first teaser, released alongside Avatar: Fire and Ash, confirms the return of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, marking Captain America’s comeback in a surprising new role: fatherhood.

The teaser opens on a quiet farm, where Steve rides up on a bike wearing a familiar blue helmet reminiscent of his Captain America gear. As the Avengers theme plays softly on piano, he removes the helmet and cradles a newborn baby. The clip closes with the words: “Steve Rogers will return for Avengers: Doomsday.”

Since the end of the Infinity Saga in 2019, the MCU’s Multiverse Saga has struggled to win over audiences. But Marvel is now bringing back fan‑favorite stars from the original films. Robert Downey Jr. is set to appear as Doctor Doom, while Evans’ return as Captain America has reignited excitement among fans.

Reports suggest that Marvel will unveil four teasers in the coming weeks, with the final one introducing RDJ’s Doctor Doom. The film is slated for release on December 18, 2026, exactly one year after the first teaser dropped.

Fans last saw Steve Rogers in Avengers: Endgame, where he passed his Vibranium shield to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and reunited with Peggy Carter. The teaser raises intriguing questions: which version of Steve are we seeing, and is the baby truly his, or perhaps a child with superpowers?

Alongside Evans, the film will feature Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Paul Rudd, Tom Hiddleston, Letitia Wright, Simu Liu, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss‑Bachrach, Florence Pugh, and David Harbour.