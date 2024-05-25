শনিবার , ২৫ মে ২০২৪ | ১১ই জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Drake Bets For Kolkata Knight Riders Ahead Of IPL Finale With Sunrisers Hyderabad; See Viral Post

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ২৫, ২০২৪ ৫:০১ অপরাহ্ণ
drake kkr bet ipl 2024 2024 05 79ceff584c62fa5ceec9fe35fd8a250a


Drake has placed his bets on Shah Rukh Khan owned team Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of IPL 2024 finale.

Drake has placed his bets on Shah Rukh Khan owned team Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of IPL 2024 finale.

International music icon Drake has placed his bets on Shah Rukh Khan owned KKR ahead of IPL 2024 finale.

Kolkata Knight Riders are gearing up to face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2024 Final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 26. Ahead of the highly anticipated match, global music icon Drake has placed his bet on KKR.

On Saturday, Drake took to his Instagram stories and shared a screenshot of his bet. As per the image, the rapper has bet Rs $250,000 USD on Shah Rukh Khan owned team, with an estimated amount of $425.000. He wrote, “Since Sureshkumar Subramaniam team is out. I am going for KKR for my first ever cricket.(With a laughing and crying emoji). Korbo, Lorbo, Jeetbo.”

Take a look:

20240525 162033 2024 05 9406d049ea42dba62625c02770d0f5b7

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are set to face off against the two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai this Sunday, May 26. Kolkata secured their spot in the grand finale with a decisive win over SRH on May 21. However, Sunrisers earned another chance by securing a place in the IPL 2024 final as one of the top two teams in the points table. Hyderabad confirmed their spot by defeating Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 with a 36-run victory.

Kolkata has a strong track record in IPL finals, having reached the final match four times, including this 2024 season. They won their two IPL trophies under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir, who currently serves as the team’s mentor.

Meanwhile, you must be living under a rock , if you haven’t heard about the ‘beef’ rap battle between Drake and Kendrick Lamar at the Hollywood Bowl. Things took a crazy turn after the two made bizarre claims about each other. Now, comedian and actor Seth Rogen, who was hosting the Bowl on May 7, has revealed that Drake has ‘lost the battle’. Rogen declared Kendrick as his winner because Drake used defensive lyrics when he was hit with certain allegations.

A snippet of the entire act was shared on the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter). The clip was captioned, “Seth Rogen explains Kendrick Lamar vs. Drake rap battle and says, as soon as you start asserting in a rap song that you should not be a registered sex offender, you’ve lost the rap battle.”

After watching Rogen’s take on Kendrick Lamar vs Drake, many users went to the comments section to express their views. One of the users wrote, “Paedophile accusations are nothing to play with… Drake is right to come out clean and defend himself. And for the record, The Heart Part 6>>> Not Like Us.” Another user agreed with Seth and commented, “I AM A GOOD FATHER! AND I DO NOT TOUCH little kids. God Drake even the funny people understand you lost.”

yatamanyu mugshot 2023 11 7f9203925373293b28c59bc745fb612f
Yatamanyu Narain

Yatamanyu Narain, Sub-Editor at News18.com, works with the Entertainment team. From covering breaking news stories to interviewing prominent faces froRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

IMG 20240525 WA0005
আলোচনায় বসতে শিক্ষক সমিতিকে চিঠি দিলো কুবি প্রশাসন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
ctg accident 1
বাস-অটোরিকশা সংঘর্ষে প্রাণ গেল ২ জনের
বাংলাদেশ
1716635137 photo
Indian women’s compound team clinches third consecutive Archery World Cup gold | More sports News
খেলাধুলা
drake kkr bet ipl 2024 2024 05 79ceff584c62fa5ceec9fe35fd8a250a
Drake Bets For Kolkata Knight Riders Ahead Of IPL Finale With Sunrisers Hyderabad; See Viral Post
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
1707655376 photo

Glenn Maxwell slams fifth T20I hundred to equal Rohit Sharma’s record | Cricket News

 1626469138 photo

3rd ODI: Malan blasts South Africa to victory against Ireland | Cricket News

 obaidul kader 1

ওবায়দুল কাদের দেশে ফিরছেন শনিবার

 dell

Apply Patch Now.সর্বনেশে কাণ্ড! সফ্টওয়্যারে গণ্ডগোলের জেরে ল্যাপটপ-ডেস্কটপের তথ্য এ বার সহজেই হ্যাকারদের নাগালে!– News18 Bangla

 wm brazil 09.07.2023

ব্রাজিলে ভবন ধসে নিহত ১৪

 Trade Resume

বৃহস্পতিবার লেনদেনে ফিরছে ৬ কোম্পানি – Corporate Sangbad

 received 259696860512999

বিদ্যুতের মূল্যবৃদ্ধি সিদ্ধান্ত আত্মঘাতী হবে : বাংলাদেশ ন্যাপ

 1627706205 rocky jaiswal and hina khan

Hina Khan’s Beau Rocky Jaiswal Opens Up on Their Cultural Differences: ‘Those Are Our Strengths’

 rakul preet singh

Top Films of Actress in Bollywood and Tollywood

 eastlend ins

ইস্টল্যান্ড ইন্স্যুরেন্সের ১০ শতাংশ লভ্যাংশ ঘোষণা – Corporate Sangbad