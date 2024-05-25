Drake Bets For Kolkata Knight Riders Ahead Of IPL Finale With Sunrisers Hyderabad; See Viral Post

Kolkata Knight Riders are gearing up to face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2024 Final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 26. Ahead of the highly anticipated match, global music icon Drake has placed his bet on KKR.

On Saturday, Drake took to his Instagram stories and shared a screenshot of his bet. As per the image, the rapper has bet Rs $250,000 USD on Shah Rukh Khan owned team, with an estimated amount of $425.000. He wrote, “Since Sureshkumar Subramaniam team is out. I am going for KKR for my first ever cricket.(With a laughing and crying emoji). Korbo, Lorbo, Jeetbo.”

Take a look:

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are set to face off against the two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai this Sunday, May 26. Kolkata secured their spot in the grand finale with a decisive win over SRH on May 21. However, Sunrisers earned another chance by securing a place in the IPL 2024 final as one of the top two teams in the points table. Hyderabad confirmed their spot by defeating Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 with a 36-run victory.

Kolkata has a strong track record in IPL finals, having reached the final match four times, including this 2024 season. They won their two IPL trophies under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir, who currently serves as the team’s mentor.

Meanwhile, you must be living under a rock , if you haven’t heard about the ‘beef’ rap battle between Drake and Kendrick Lamar at the Hollywood Bowl. Things took a crazy turn after the two made bizarre claims about each other. Now, comedian and actor Seth Rogen, who was hosting the Bowl on May 7, has revealed that Drake has ‘lost the battle’. Rogen declared Kendrick as his winner because Drake used defensive lyrics when he was hit with certain allegations.

A snippet of the entire act was shared on the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter). The clip was captioned, “Seth Rogen explains Kendrick Lamar vs. Drake rap battle and says, as soon as you start asserting in a rap song that you should not be a registered sex offender, you’ve lost the rap battle.”

After watching Rogen’s take on Kendrick Lamar vs Drake, many users went to the comments section to express their views. One of the users wrote, “Paedophile accusations are nothing to play with… Drake is right to come out clean and defend himself. And for the record, The Heart Part 6>>> Not Like Us.” Another user agreed with Seth and commented, “I AM A GOOD FATHER! AND I DO NOT TOUCH little kids. God Drake even the funny people understand you lost.”