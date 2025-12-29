Drishyam 3: Ajay Devgn Had THIS Reaction To Akshaye Khanna’s Exit, Reveals Director | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 29, 2025, 17:45 IST

The director also refuted claims that Akshaye Khanna was getting Rs 21 crore for the film.

The Drishyam franchise is headlined by Ajay.

The announcement of Drishyam 3 had generated massive anticipation, with the makers confirming an October 2, 2026, theatrical release. However, the excitement was quickly accompanied by surprise when Akshaye Khanna left the film. Now, director Abhishek Pathak has opened up about Khanna’s exit and even revealed Ajay Devgn’s reaction.

Ajay Devgn plays the protagonist in the franchise. How did he react to Akshaye Khanna quitting the film days before the shoot? “He left it to me completely. Anyway, it’s more about me, Akshaye and the production. So, I would rather leave that aspect of how we dealt with it out,” Abhishek Pathak told Times of India.

Abhishek said, “All this happened after the contract was signed in November. He left the movie five days before it was going on the floors. The look was locked, costumes were getting made, the narration had happened, and he loved the story.” He revealed that he had a disagreement with Akshaye over a wig.

“My film starts from the point where it ended. I couldn’t have him in the courtroom in the afternoon, and in the evening, he comes back with hair. How is it possible? That was the point I explained and convinced him. A few days later, this came up again, and that’s when we said we would work it out,” shared Abhishek.

Abhishek added, “Kumar Mangat (producer) earlier told us that Akshaye left the film a day before Dhurandar’s release, stressing that it wasn’t because of money matters.” Previously, there were rumours that Akshaye Khanna was getting Rs 21 crore for the film. Abhishek said, “He is putting out those rumours! I do not want to talk about the amount we eventually locked. Yes, the commercials were revisited, but we somehow worked it out and reached a figure that was mutually agreed upon. Then the contract was signed, and after that, all this drama started.”

“I think it’s just that people around him started telling him that he’ll become a superstar, and he should now look at something which is all about him. So, I wish him all the best, and would say – try to do a solo film now,” the filmmaker mentioned.

“When he doesn’t have an answer, then he doesn’t know what to say. That’s something very stupid because we have known each other for a very long time. I stopped (trying to resolve the issue) because I thought there’s no point talking to this person right now, he’s on some other planet,” Abhishek concluded.

