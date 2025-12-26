Drishyam 3: Jaideep Ahlawat Joins Ajay Devgn After Akshaye Khanna’s Exit Over Fee Issue? | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 26, 2025, 23:05 IST

Drishyam 3 gets a major boost as Jaideep Ahlawat joins Ajay Devgn and Tabu, following reports of Akshaye Khanna’s exit from the film.

Jaideep Ahlawat was last seen in The Family Man 3. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

The Drishyam franchise is gearing up for a powerful comeback with its third installment, which is being touted as the most ambitious chapter in the series so far. After the massive success of the first two films, Drishyam 3 is expected to raise the stakes with darker twists and an even more gripping narrative that was subtly teased in the film’s first announcement.

Adding to the growing excitement, a new report has revealed that Jaideep Ahlawat has officially joined the cast of Drishyam 3. The actor, known for his intense performances, will be seen sharing screen space with Ajay Devgn and Tabu, marking his first association with the franchise. The development comes amid reports that Akshaye Khanna has exited the project, though an official confirmation is still awaited.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Ahlawat’s inclusion is being viewed as a major creative addition to the film. A source close to the production shared, “Jaideep will begin shooting for Drishyam 3 in January 2026. He has been cast in a pivotal role that promises to bring a fresh twist to the story, making the plot even more gripping for the audience.”

Ajay Devgn, Tabu Return; Akshaye Khanna Exit Buzz Grows

Ajay Devgn will reprise his iconic role as Vijay Salgaonkar, the common man who outwits the system with his razor-sharp intelligence. Tabu also returns as IG Meera Deshmukh, continuing the tense cat-and-mouse dynamic that has defined the emotional and psychological core of the franchise. Fans are particularly eager to see how their conflict evolves in the new film, especially with a new character entering the equation.

Meanwhile, Drishyam 3 has also been in the news due to speculation surrounding Akshaye Khanna’s reported exit from the project. The actor played a key role in Drishyam 2 and was widely praised for his performance. While there has been no official statement from the makers or the actor, sources suggest that remuneration-related differences may have led to his departure following the success of Dhurandhar. The development has sparked conversations among fans, many of whom were expecting his return in the third installment.

About the Drishyam Franchise

The Drishyam series originated in 2013 with Jeetu Joseph’s Malayalam crime thriller, produced by Antony Perumbavoor under Aashirvad Cinemas and starring Mohanlal as George Kutty. The film became a cult classic, spawning remakes across multiple languages.

In 2015, Panorama Studios, led by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak, acquired the Hindi remake rights. The Hindi adaptation, directed by the late Nishikant Kamat, featured Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran and Rajat Kapoor, and went on to become one of the most acclaimed thrillers in Indian cinema. With Drishyam 3, the makers aim to build on that legacy while delivering a fresh, high-stakes narrative.

First Published: December 26, 2025, 23:05 IST

News movies bollywood Drishyam 3: Jaideep Ahlawat Joins Ajay Devgn After Akshaye Khanna’s Exit Over Fee Issue?