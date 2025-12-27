Drishyam 3 Producer SUES ‘Toxic’ Akshaye Khanna; AP Dhillon Hugs Tara Sutaria, Veer’s Reaction Goes Viral | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 27, 2025, 22:40 IST

Drishyam 3 producer on Akshaye Khanna; AP Dhillon hugs Tara Sutaria.

The announcement of Drishyam 3 had generated massive anticipation, with the makers confirming an October 2, 2026, theatrical release. However, the excitement was quickly accompanied by surprise when Akshaye Khanna left the film. While there were speculations about why Akshaye had left the film and whether Jaideep Ahlawat was going to replace the Dhurandhar star, producer Kumar Mangat Pathak has finally spoken on the matter.

Veer Pahariya and his actress girlfriend, Tara Sutaria, attended AP Dhillon’s Mumbai concert on Friday night. While several videos from the show are going viral on social media, one particular clip has grabbed everyone’s attention. In the video, AP Dhillon is seen inviting Tara on stage as Veer watches them.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has finally unveiled the powerful teaser of his highly-anticipated film ‘Battle Of Galwan’, on his 60th birthday. More than a birthday reveal, the teaser stands as a solemn tribute to India’s frontline soldiers and their indomitable spirit. Salman Khan appears in one of his most commanding avatars yet, embodying an Indian Army officer with restrained ferocity and quiet authority. Soon after Salman unveiled the teaser, fans gushed over it, and called it the ‘best gift’ for his fans.

Bollywood is no stranger to controversies and yet another one has erupted. Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, has come out in support of his close friend, Janhvi Kapoor, after YouTuber Dhruv Rathee released a video titled “The Fake Beauty of Bollywood Celebrities.”

Karan Johar has never hidden his deep reverence for Yash Chopra’s Kabhi Kabhie. Over the years, he has often spoken about how the film shaped his understanding of casting, scale, and emotional storytelling. That admiration eventually found expression in his second directorial venture, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, a film whose very title nodded to Chopra’s classic while bringing together some of Bollywood’s biggest stars under one cinematic roof.

