বিনোদন

Drishyam 3 Release Date Out: Where To Watch Previous Parts Of Ajay Devgn’s Film | Bollywood News

  • আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ২৩ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
Last Updated:

Here are all the details about where you can watch Drishyam Parts 1 and 2 on OTT.

Drishyam 3 will be released on October 2, 2026. (Photo Credit: X)

Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3 is back! The makers have finally dropped the film’s motion poster along with its release date. It comes as no surprise that the crime thriller has been slated for a grand theatrical release on October 2, 2026. Fans of Drishyam would know the significance of October 2, which is also celebrated as Drishyam Day.

Ever since the announcement, fans have been eagerly waiting for Drishyam 3 to hit theatres. But before that, if you haven’t watched the previous two parts yet or simply want to revisit the films, here are all the details about where you can watch Drishyam Parts 1 and 2 on OTT.

Where to watch Drishyam 1 and 2 on OTT?

Nishikant Kamath directed the first part of Drishyam franchise in 2015. The film starred Ajay, Tabu, Shriya Saran and Rajat Kapoor and it was theatrically released on July 31, 2015.

If you missed the film on the silver screen or just want to revisit the crime thriller you can easily find it on YouTube.

Seven years after the success of Drishyam, Drishyam 2 hit theatres in 2022. Starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, among others, the film was released on November 18, 2022. It was produced by Panorama Studios, Viacom18 Studios and T-Series Films. Those wishing to revisit the film on OTT can stream it on Amazon Prime Video.

Drishyam 3 Release Date Unveiled

Taking to social media handles, the makers of Drishyam 3 unveiled the first motion poster of the film and wrote, “Drishyam 3 on Drishyam Day. Aakhri hissa baaki hai. In cinemas on 2nd October, 2026.”

The 73-second promo begins with Vijay Salgaonkar’s (Ajay Devgn) voiceover, where he can be heard saying, “The world calls me by many names — criminal, murderer, farebi (deceitful), makkar (cunning), fraud, shaatir (cunning), hero, innocent, father, and mastermind.

But it doesn’t matter to me. Because I understood one thing from whatever happened, whatever I did, saw, or showed in the past seven years: In this world, every person’s truth is different, as are their rights. My truth and right are my family. As long as things don’t stop, as long as others don’t fail, I will stand here, like a chowkidar (gatekeeper) and a wall.”

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 3 stars Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Rajiv Gupta, Mrunal Jadhav and many more.

December 23, 2025, 11:13 IST

Drishyam 3 Release Date Out: Where To Watch Previous Parts Of Ajay Devgn's Film
