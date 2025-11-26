Drishyam Actress Shriya Saran Turns Heads In White Top-Denim Look At Mumbai Airport At Airport | Watch | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 26, 2025, 17:34 IST

Shriya Saran looked effortlessly stunning in a recent paparazzi video as she was spotted at Mumbai Airport.

Shriya Saran is known for her role in films like Drishyam and Sivaji: The Boss.(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Actress Shriya Saran, known for her roles in films like Drishyam and Midnight’s Children, was recently spotted at Mumbai airport, looking effortlessly stunning in a simple yet captivating outfit.

Shriya opted for a white off-shoulder top and blue jeans. In the airport video, the sunlight falls on her face, making her glow and look absolutely mesmerising. She also poses for a photograph with a fan.

Watch the video here:

Shriya Proves White Is Her Signature Shade

Be it airports or events, Shriya seems to be drawn to white. In a recent Instagram post, she wore a gorgeous white saree and paired it with an embellished backless blouse. Her look was complemented by her gajra-adorned hair and statement jhumkas. The look was graceful, radiant, and perfectly styled. The comments section of her post was filled with red heart, heart-eyes, and fire emojis. A user wrote, “Can’t take my eyes off you.” Another wrote, “Oh my goodness!!” Someone added, “So beautiful, Shriya!!”

Shriya turned heads in another white look, wearing a sheer dress that radiated sultriness and effortless style. A user called her ‘Natural Beauty’ in the comments section. Another added, “Outstanding beauty. Queen of a million hearts.” Someone added, “Absolutely looking gorgeous.” An individual remarked, “Marvelous, magnificent, and magical.”

Shriya’s Vacation In Wayanad

Shriya shared a glimpse of her vacation in Kerala’s Wayanad, enjoying a fun day with her daughter amid the lush greenery of a coffee and spice plantation. Her caption read, “It’s where time slows down. Walk through tea and coffee plantations. Nature walks, memories made!! Thank you!! You guys really need to do this.”

A user wrote on the post, “Truly the sweetest pair (Shriya and her daughter) at this moment says everything. Heart-melting duo!” Another user said, “Thank you for visiting our Kerala.” Someone wrote, “Beautiful place, ma’am.” A user remarked, “Aww, seeing your little one so happy and that beautiful scenery really makes my heart full. You’re making the best kind of memories.” Shriya’s Instagram feed is truly a delight for fans.

