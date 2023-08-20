Dulquer Salmaan FINALLY Reacts To Rana Daggubati’s Comment On Sonam Kapoor: ‘Whatever He Chose To Say…’

Rana Daggubati recently made a statement regarding a leading actress who wasted Dulquer Salman’s time on sets. He did not take anyone’s name but fans were quick enough to guess that he was referring to actress Sonam Kapoor and that the incident was from the shoot of The Zoya Factor. In no time he was getting trolled. Amid all this, the pan-India actor had issued an apology and Sonam Kapoor had shared a cryptic post as well. Now, Dulquer Salmaan has come forward to speak his mind on the controversy.

While speaking with Zoom Entertainment, Dulquer Salmaan who recently headlines Raj & DK’s Guns & Gulaabs explained, “It is his statement, so I don’t want to dive into it. I cherish every one. I feel that I have a wonderful group of friends, including co-actors and industry peers. I’m easygoing; I don’t usually complain, and I’m fine. I believe whatever he chose to say, maybe he wasn’t considering it fully. That’s why he apologized. He’s a close friend, and I suppose he was concerned that it impacted all of us, so he clarified.”

For the unversed, Rana Daggubati made the statement at a promotional event for Guns & Gulaabs. The actor was talking about his friendship with Dulquer, “He was doing a Hindi movie, and the producers are my friends. The shoot was happening near my house. I went there to meet Dulquer. While he was standing in the corner with the spot boy, a big Hindi heroine who was doing that movie was engrossed in a phone conversation about shopping in London with her husband. Her lack of focus affected the shots’ quality, frustrating those on set,” he stated.

Later, Rana Daggubati wrote a lengthy apology note on his X handle. It read, “I am genuinely troubled by the negativity that has been aimed at Sonam due to my comments, that are totally untrue and were meant entirely in a light-hearted manner. As friends, we often exchange playful banter, and I deeply regret that my words have been misinterpreted. I take this opportunity to express my heartfelt apologies to Sonam and Dulquer, both of whom I hold in great esteem. I hope this clarification puts an end to any speculation and misunderstanding. Thank you for your understanding.”

Sonam Kapoor shared a cryptic post just a day after Rana Daggubati issued an apology to her. She used the quote of Eleanor Roosevelt about ‘small minds’ along with a comment. “Small minds discuss people, average minds discuss event, great minds discuss ideas,” the quote read. She shared the post and wrote, “Just a little something I’d like some people to know. Especially when discussing things about people that are made up (sic).”