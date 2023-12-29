 Buy cheap website traffic
শুক্রবার , ২৯ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৩
Dunki Is My Best Film, Shah Rukh Khan Makes BIG Statement During Dubai Event | Video

ডিসেম্বর ২৯, ২০২৩
December 18, 2023

Dunki has been granted the U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification and has a run time of 2 hours 41 minutes.

Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his next release Dunki. The film has been creating a lot of buzz among the audience and they are eagerly waiting for its release. Well, ahead of the release, Shah Rukh Khan was seen promoting it on the global stage. A video of him from Dubai promotion has surfaced. He can be seen calling Dunki the best film of his. He even praised Raj Kumar Hirani for making such a film and requested fans to come to theatres to enjoy the movie.

In the video, Shah Rukh Khan was seen saying three words for Dunki. And he said, “Raj Kumar Hirani, my best film, please please watch 21st of December.” In another video, we see him saying, “I don’t know. Raju Hirani saab ne bhi kabhi aesi film nahi banai. When we finished the film and saw it for the first time, humko aesa laga Raju Hirani saab ne love story bana di hai which spans ages.  And it’s a very touching film. I think ye pyaar ki kahani hai, isme action hai jo Raju Hirani ne kabhi dala nhi hai. Both saare sequences aese hai jo I think maine nhi kiye hue. All that is there but as Raju never shows his films in the trailers and teasers. He likes people to come to the theatre and enjoy it. So, you will find lots of love and comedy. Bahot funny hai film toh inshah allah aap logon ko bahot pasand aayege.

Watch videos here:

Dunki has been granted the U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification and has a run time of 2 hours 41 minutes. The trailer and songs from the movie have garnered a lot of buzz, and the wait until December 21 is proving to be a long one.

And now after first show of Jawan and Pathaan, Dunki gets first-ever 5.55 am show. The film is set to release worldwide on December 21, 2023, and SRK’s biggest fan club, SRK Universe, has organised special shows of Dunki at over 1,000 screens worldwide, which is a record for any Hindi film star.

Akriti Anand

Akriti Anand is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. A news writer with over a decade of experience, Akriti loves to keep a close watRead More



Source link

