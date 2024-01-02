Buy cheap website traffic
মঙ্গলবার , ২ জানুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ১৮ই পৌষ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal’s Film Receives Standing Ovation At The Censor Board Screening

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জানুয়ারি ২, ২০২৪ ১২:০৪ পূর্বাহ্ণ
fotojet 2023 12 17t200704.454 2023 12 ee0efaeb18695d3ff65c4a547d2c3b11


Last Updated: December 17, 2023, 20:09 IST

Dunki releases on December 21.

Dunki releases on December 21.

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Dunki is all set to release on December 21, 2023.

The wait is almost over. Shah Rukh Khan’s film is all set to hit the screens this coming Friday. Ahead of the same, the makers held a special screening of the film for the censor board committee members. Having received an amazing response on the advance bookings, it’s been also said that Dunki has received a standing ovation at its censor board screening in Dubai, UAE at Voc Cinemas.

Amidst all the anticipation and the massive craze surrounding the film, there comes an exciting update for the film which says that the film has received a standing ovation from the recently held censor board screening.

The audience’s excitement is well witnessed on the advance booking windows where the film has already started creating records and has also surpassed several big films.

Following the intriguing Dunki Drop 4, the trailer of the film, viewers are now eagerly waiting for the film that promises an array of emotions. This fervour is evident in the advance bookings for Dunki, which have set records by surpassing Rs 2 cr in gross for the opening day in India.

And now after first show of Jawan and Pathaan, Dunki gets first-ever 5.55 am show. The film is set to release worldwide on December 21, 2023, and SRK’s biggest fan club, SRK Universe, has organised special shows of Dunki at over 1,000 screens worldwide, which is a record for any Hindi film star.

Shah Rukh Khan’s SRK Universe held the first-ever 9 am show for Pathaan at Mumbai’s iconic Gaiety cinema. They followed it with first ever 6 am show for Jawan at same iconic cinema. Now, with Shah Rukh Khan’s latest release Dunki, fans have created a new record with magical number 5.55 am show at Gaiety cinema. This is earliest show in history of the iconic cinema. No other film has had a show before 12 noon in the 51 years of history at Gaiety. The shows will start from 5.55 am and will be attended by thousands of fans who are eager to see their favourite superstar on the big screen for the third time this year.

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colorful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is slated to release on December 2023.

aditi mugshot 2023 11 5ad98019419997fb0d1c418cfd0217d4 scaled
Aditi Giri

Aditi Giri is the Senior Subeditor at News18.com. An avid Bollywood enthusiast, she loves interviewing B-Town celebrities, uncovering their stories beRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Arrest 1 January 2023
হাতকড়াসহ যুবক আটক
বাংলাদেশ
1704134065 photo
Team India: ’10 straight wins and then one bad day’: Sunil Gavaskar sums up Team India’s outstanding show in 2023 | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
fotojet 2023 12 17t200704.454 2023 12 ee0efaeb18695d3ff65c4a547d2c3b11
Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal’s Film Receives Standing Ovation At The Censor Board Screening
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
a029db3e 045e 4599 aebb 3a5c1ec1867d
জমে উঠেছে টাঙ্গাইল-৬ (নাগরপুর- দেলদুয়ার) আসনের নির্বাচনী মাঠ, এগিয়ে রয়েছে নৌকা ও ইগল প্রতীক
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
bf268b2e 3265 42a0 9c13 287136e32a62

শরীয়তপুরে আনসারদের সাইকেল বিতরণ

 download 56

বিআরটি প্রকল্পের কাজ আগামী বছরের ডিসেম্বরে শেষ হবে : সড়ক পরিবহন মন্ত্রী

 wm Kader 2

‘স্যাংশন ভয় পাই না, জনগণের শক্তিতে বড় গলায় কথা বলি’

 wm imrankhan332

ইমরান খানের উপর ৫০ হাজার রুপি জরিমানা

 amazon 2

বাড়ল Amazon Prime মেম্বারশিপের খরচ; জেনে নিন বিশদে – News18 Bangla

 DSE bg20211125070031

ডিএসইর পরিচালক পদে নির্বাচন আজ

 image 255371 1624861713

দেশের জনসংখ্যা ১৬ কোটি ৯১ লাখ: বিবিএস

 wm nigeria

৭ বছরে ২শ স্কুলছাত্রীর মুক্তি, এখনো নিখোঁজ শতাধিক

 wm trumpfbi1

ট্রাম্পের বাড়ি থেকে ‘অতি গোপন’ নথি উদ্ধার করল এফবিআই

 wm zelenesky1

ওমিক্রনকে মৃদু বলা বিভ্রান্তিকর: মার্কিন সিডিসি পরিচালক