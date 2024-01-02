Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal’s Film Receives Standing Ovation At The Censor Board Screening

The wait is almost over. Shah Rukh Khan’s film is all set to hit the screens this coming Friday. Ahead of the same, the makers held a special screening of the film for the censor board committee members. Having received an amazing response on the advance bookings, it’s been also said that Dunki has received a standing ovation at its censor board screening in Dubai, UAE at Voc Cinemas.

The audience’s excitement is well witnessed on the advance booking windows where the film has already started creating records and has also surpassed several big films.

Following the intriguing Dunki Drop 4, the trailer of the film, viewers are now eagerly waiting for the film that promises an array of emotions. This fervour is evident in the advance bookings for Dunki, which have set records by surpassing Rs 2 cr in gross for the opening day in India.

And now after first show of Jawan and Pathaan, Dunki gets first-ever 5.55 am show. The film is set to release worldwide on December 21, 2023, and SRK’s biggest fan club, SRK Universe, has organised special shows of Dunki at over 1,000 screens worldwide, which is a record for any Hindi film star.

Shah Rukh Khan’s SRK Universe held the first-ever 9 am show for Pathaan at Mumbai’s iconic Gaiety cinema. They followed it with first ever 6 am show for Jawan at same iconic cinema. Now, with Shah Rukh Khan’s latest release Dunki, fans have created a new record with magical number 5.55 am show at Gaiety cinema. This is earliest show in history of the iconic cinema. No other film has had a show before 12 noon in the 51 years of history at Gaiety. The shows will start from 5.55 am and will be attended by thousands of fans who are eager to see their favourite superstar on the big screen for the third time this year.

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colorful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is slated to release on December 2023.