Dunki: SRK Calls Rajkumar Hirani ‘Best Director In The Country’, Says ‘He Gives So Much Love…’

Vicky Kaushal is currently making waves on social media. Following the success of his recent film, Sam Bahadur, the actor is now gearing up for his next major project alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. At the film’s promotional event in Dubai recently, Shah Rukh was all praises for director Rajkumar Hirani.

Shah Rukh Khan said, “He’s the best director in the country. We all respect him, love him and need to give the love back because he gives us so much love through his cinemas.” The film marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani, hence, expectations are high from Dunki. The director has previously given blockbuster hits like 3 Idiots, PK, Sanju and the Munna Bhai franchise.

Shah Rukh was also all praises for Vicky Kaushal and said, “Vicky Kaushal is a great friend. I personally feel he’s one of the finest actors I’ve worked with. Jab Dunki main aap Vicky Kaushal ko dekhenge toh aapko bohot pyaar aayega unpar. He’s really done very very well and I got to learn a lot from him.”

Dunki boasts an exceptional cast featuring talents like Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, and Vicky Kaushal. The film unfolds the story of four friends hailing from a village in Punjab who share a common dream to go to England. However, they don’t have visas or tickets. Their fortunes change when a soldier promises to help them reach the land of their dreams. In the film, Shah Rukh Khan takes on the character of Hardayal Singh Dhillon. The film is scheduled to be released on December 21 and will clash with Prabhas’s film Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire.