DYK Radhika Apte Is A Trained Dancer In This Indian Classical Form

Radhika Apte is widely known for her impactful performances in films such as Andhadhun, Lust Stories, Pad Man, and several others. Currently, she is earning praise for her role in Saali Mohabbat, directed by Tisca Chopra. Beyond her acting prowess, Apte is also a trained dancer. She has received formal training in a traditional Indian dance form, reflecting her deep connection with the performing arts. Her dedication to both cinema and classical art forms highlights her versatility and commitment to honing her craft across different creative disciplines.

While portraying realistic roles in films, the actress never got a chance to flaunt her dancing skills on the big screen. Radhika received training for Kathak, an Indian Classical dance form when she was young. She is not only trained for a classical dance form but also received training as a contemporary dancer in London later. (Image: Instagram)

The actress reportedly trained under Kathak exponent, Rohini Bhate, for eight years. During her training, she developed an interest in acting and went to Mumbai to try her luck in the entertainment industry. (Image: Instagram)

The Andhadhun actress also learned contemporary dance at the Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance in London. She went there to further her training in movement and performance, which complemented her background in Kathak and theatre. (Image: IMDb)

Meanwhile, Radhika Apte is also an avid theatre artist in Hindi. She has been part of Mohit Takalkar’s theatre group Aasakta Kalamanch. She has been part of plays like Tu, Purnaviram, Matra Ratra and Samuel Beckett’s That Time With Rehan Engineer. (Image: Instagram)

Later, Radhika made her acting debut with Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!. She then made an appearance in a Marathi film called Gho mala asala hawa. Her Marathi debut was followed by her first Hindi film, Shor in the City, after which she acted in Rakta Charita 2 and “I am”. (Image: Reddit)