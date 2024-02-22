Early Reactions Say Timothee Chalamet Starrer Dune Part 2 Is ‘Packed With Star Power’

Dune: Part 2, featuring Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya has achieved a Rotten Tomatoes score higher than the first part. Directed by Denis Villeneuve, the sequel to the 2021 film Dune will be released in the US theatres on March 1 and in Indian theatres on March 15. Dune: Part 2 has already become the talk of the town, with movie-goers eagerly anticipating its theatrical premiere. Now, critics have shared their early reviews on the website Rotten Tomatoes. The evaluation has revealed that Dune: Part 2 has debuted at a 97 per cent freshness rating on the platform, marking a big leap from Dune’s score of 83 per cent.

The percentage of Dune: Part 2 is likely to fluctuate as more reviews pour in. As per a report by Screen Rant, the reason behind the rise in the percentage from the previous film is due to the plot. Dune, based on Frank Herbert’s novel of the same title revolved more around the build-up of the premises and characters. Some criticised the film for being a slow-burner and not covering all the aspects included in the novel. This might have caused the rating to drop down to 80s.

Critics however lauded the first part for its amazing visuals, ambition, and scope for more. Seems like Dune: Part 2 delivers all that was missing in Dune. As per the critic reviews, the sequel does not involve any world-building and dives straight into the crux of the story, ultimately, reaching an epic climax.

Here are some of the reviews below:

One critic noted, “With an impeccable cast and even grander ambition on display, Dune: Part Two soars as a feat of storytelling. It’s destined to join the ranks of the great sequels and visually stuns at every turn.”

Comparing it to the first film, another wrote, “Dune: Part Two is better and spicier than the first, packed with star power.”

“Dune: Part Two not only does justice to Herbert’s groundbreaking novel, but it eclipses 2021’s “Dune” both in scale and ambition,” read a third positive remark.

Dune: Part 2 will centre around Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet), Chani (Zendaya), and the Fremen, embarking on a path of revenge against the enemies who destroyed Paul’s family. But he is forced to choose between the love of his life and an uncertain future. Dune: Part 2 also stars Florence Pugh, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, Austin Butler, and Christopher Walken among others.