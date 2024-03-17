Ed Sheeran, Diljit Dosanjh Set the Stage on Fire With Their ‘Lover’ Performance, Watch Video

Popular British singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran recently marked his presence in Mumbai for a concert, which was a rage. The musician at the Mahalaxmi Race Course Grounds. This concert is part of his Asia and Europe Tour in 2024. It also marks Sheeran’s third concert in India, following his last performance in 2017. During his performance, he also shared the stage with a couple of Indian artists. A video of him sharing the stage with Diljit Dosanjh recently went viral.

Fans who turned up for his concert were in for a surprise when Diljit Dosanjh joined him with his popular track ‘Lover’. In the video, Diljit was seen performing the track ‘Lover’ while Sheeran played the chords with his guitar. This was surely a heartfelt moment for the fans, as this was a collaboration no one ever anticipated. The duo set the stage on fire, and fans were heard cheering for them.

Have a look at the video:

Ed Sheeran arrived in India for his special performance in Mumbai this weekend. He kicked off his India visit by spending time with school kids and performing his hits for them. He then spent time with several Bollywood celebrities as they hosted special meet-ups for them. Amid all his engagements, the singer-songwriter also took time to express his love for Indian music and revealed some of his favorite artists.

Speaking with Brut India, Ed Sheeran shared, “The first time I came over here (India), I went to a small party with a bunch of people. Those were big stars in Bollywood. And I think that kind of opened the door. There’s a lot of Indian music that’s fantastic. I’d say that’s kind of what I’ve been listening to the most for the last, like, a year and a bit.”

When he was asked about some of the artists he has been listening to, Ed Sheeran promptly replied, “I have listened to a lot of Diljit Dosanjh. I think he is great. I love Armaan Mallik, obviously having worked with him. And I think King has made some really exciting stuff.”

For the unversed, Ed Sheeran returned to Mumbai, India, for the second time, six years after his previous blockbuster successful outing with the Divide Tour in 2017.