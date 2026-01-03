শনিবার, ০৩ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০১:২৩ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
‘Eh Taan Krni He Hai’: Paramvir Singh Cheema Shares Father’s Proud Response To Border 2 | Bollywood News Ashes 2025: ‘Day by day’- Steve Smith breaks silence on retirement | Cricket News Chef Vikas Khanna Requests Mumbai Airport To ‘Remove’ Terminal Carpet, Calls It ‘Fatal’ For Asthma & Bronchitis Patients | Television News BCCI steps in: KKR asked to release Mustafizur Rahman amid political storm | Cricket News Payal Gaming Visits Siddhivinayak Temple, Starts 2026 With Blessings Amid Viral MMS Controversy | Television News ভারমুক্ত হয়ে বিএনপির চেয়ারম্যান হচ্ছেন তারেক রহমান মেক্সিকোতে ৬.৫ মাত্রার ভূমিকম্প, নিহত ২ ‘Why drop Shubman Gill?’: Yograj Singh lambasts Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel | Cricket News নিবন্ধন আইন সংশোধন, চালু হচ্ছে ই-রেজিস্ট্রেশন – Corporate Sangbad Saumya Tandon’s Co-Star Aasif Sheikh Hails TV Actors’ Effort In Dhurandhar: ‘We’re Much More Committed…’ | Television News
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

‘Eh Taan Krni He Hai’: Paramvir Singh Cheema Shares Father’s Proud Response To Border 2 | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ৩ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
  • ০ সময় দেখুন
‘Eh Taan Krni He Hai’: Paramvir Singh Cheema Shares Father’s Proud Response To Border 2 | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

Paramvir Singh Cheema shares joy over joining Border 2 as Subedar Nishaan Singh, working with Sunny Deol and director Anurag Singh.

font
Paramvir Singh Cheema Says Father Had Just One Response To ‘Border 2’: ‘Eh Taan Krni He Hai’

Paramvir Singh Cheema Says Father Had Just One Response To ‘Border 2’: ‘Eh Taan Krni He Hai’

Actor Paramvir Singh Cheema, who will be seen essaying the role of Subedar Nishaan Singh in the highly discussed war drama, “Border 2″.

In his latest social media post, Chemma shared how his father reacted when he told him that he had been selected for the sequel.

He said, “When i told my father that i got shortlisted for Border 2 he said ‘ Eh Taan Krni He Hai’ (You have to do this). He was so happy my whole family and friends were so happy. This is for my friends and Family (sic)”.

Revealing that being a part of the ‘Border’ legacy holds an extremely special meaning to him, he wrote on his Instagram account, “Being a part of such an iconic film means so much to me. Never thought my journey would take me to the sets of Border, Singing iconic line ‘Sandese Aate hai’ , performing with Sunny Deol and such great actors.”

Thanking director Anurag Singh for having faith in him, Cheema added, “Thankyou @anurag_singh_films for having faith in me. It was a pleasure to work under your direction sir. Working with you was so easy as an Actor. I used to discuss alot of things with you about craft , family , work , life and found a big Brother in you. Thank-you for making me a part of such an Iconic film.”

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, Cheema opened up about his experience of working with Sunny Deol and the impact it had on him both personally and professionally.

He told IANS, “Yes, that’s true. The exciting part is that Border 2 is an action film—a full-scale war movie. It’s packed with action from start to finish. I’m sharing the screen with Sunny Deol. I’ve always admired him because he’s also Punjabi. Whenever we come from Punjab, the first place we visit is Sunny Deol’s house.”

Backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, “Border 2″ is set for a theatrical release on January 23.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – IANS)

First Published:

January 03, 2026, 12:44 IST

News movies bollywood ‘Eh Taan Krni He Hai’: Paramvir Singh Cheema Shares Father’s Proud Response To Border 2
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Chef Vikas Khanna Requests Mumbai Airport To ‘Remove’ Terminal Carpet, Calls It ‘Fatal’ For Asthma & Bronchitis Patients | Television News

Chef Vikas Khanna Requests Mumbai Airport To ‘Remove’ Terminal Carpet, Calls It ‘Fatal’ For Asthma & Bronchitis Patients | Television News

Payal Gaming Visits Siddhivinayak Temple, Starts 2026 With Blessings Amid Viral MMS Controversy | Television News

Payal Gaming Visits Siddhivinayak Temple, Starts 2026 With Blessings Amid Viral MMS Controversy | Television News

ভারমুক্ত হয়ে বিএনপির চেয়ারম্যান হচ্ছেন তারেক রহমান

ভারমুক্ত হয়ে বিএনপির চেয়ারম্যান হচ্ছেন তারেক রহমান

মেক্সিকোতে ৬.৫ মাত্রার ভূমিকম্প, নিহত ২

মেক্সিকোতে ৬.৫ মাত্রার ভূমিকম্প, নিহত ২

নিবন্ধন আইন সংশোধন, চালু হচ্ছে ই-রেজিস্ট্রেশন – Corporate Sangbad

নিবন্ধন আইন সংশোধন, চালু হচ্ছে ই-রেজিস্ট্রেশন – Corporate Sangbad

Saumya Tandon’s Co-Star Aasif Sheikh Hails TV Actors’ Effort In Dhurandhar: ‘We’re Much More Committed…’ | Television News

Saumya Tandon’s Co-Star Aasif Sheikh Hails TV Actors’ Effort In Dhurandhar: ‘We’re Much More Committed…’ | Television News

খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
দৌলতপুরে যশোর অঞ্চলে টেকসই কৃষি সম্প্রসারণ প্রকল্পের মাঠ দিবস
দৌলতপুরে যশোর অঞ্চলে টেকসই কৃষি সম্প্রসারণ প্রকল্পের মাঠ দিবস
শামীমার নাগরিকত্ব বাতিলের সিদ্ধান্তে অনড় থাকবে যুক্তরাজ্য
শামীমার নাগরিকত্ব বাতিলের সিদ্ধান্তে অনড় থাকবে যুক্তরাজ্য
৪ কোম্পানির ক্রেডিট রেটিং সম্পন্ন – Corporate Sangbad
৪ কোম্পানির ক্রেডিট রেটিং সম্পন্ন – Corporate Sangbad
সূচকের বড় উত্থানে লেনদেন শেষ – Corporate Sangbad
সূচকের বড় উত্থানে লেনদেন শেষ – Corporate Sangbad
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Pens Emotional New Year Note: ‘Saying I Love You Might Feel Embarrassing’ | Korean News
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Pens Emotional New Year Note: ‘Saying I Love You Might Feel Embarrassing’ | Korean News
দেশমাতার রুহের মাগফেরাত কামনায় কোরআন খতম ও দোয়া মাহফিল অনুষ্ঠিত।
দেশমাতার রুহের মাগফেরাত কামনায় কোরআন খতম ও দোয়া মাহফিল অনুষ্ঠিত।
পর্যটনের অপার সম্ভবনা রাজশাহীর পদ্মার পাড়
পর্যটনের অপার সম্ভবনা রাজশাহীর পদ্মার পাড়
সালথা উপজেলা আ.লীগের সাধারণ সম্পাদক আটক
সালথা উপজেলা আ.লীগের সাধারণ সম্পাদক আটক
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST