Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Opening Day Box Office Collection: Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa’s Film Mints Rs 8 Crore | Bollywood News

Last Updated: October 22, 2025, 12:31 IST

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat released on October 21(Photo Credit: X)

Milap Zaveri’s Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat opened in theatres with a bang. Despite competing directly with Ayushmann Khuranna and Rashmika Mandanna’s highly anticipated Thamma, the film drew a crowd and had a successful debut at the box office.

According to Sacnilk, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, featuring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, grossed Rs 8.50 crore on its release day, Tuesday. This is a good number for the film, which does not feature any famous celebrities and had to compete with Thamma for national release.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Faces Stiff Competition

Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna is giving a tough competition to Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. The horror-comedy, which debuted in Indian theatres on October 21, had a solid day-one performance and earned Rs 24 crore. It is now ranking among the best in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. Thamma, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Maddock Films, features significant parts for Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal. The excellent start rekindles interest in Hindi horror-comedies, a genre Maddock continues to develop and refine.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat: Storyline

The plot revolves around Vikramaditya, a passionate artist who falls profoundly in love with Adaa, a free-spirited woman who views love as liberation rather than possession. Their relationship begins as a passionate affair, but Vikramaditya’s adoration quickly becomes obsessive, and his insecurities take over. Tragedy and treachery ensue, transforming their love story into a poignant examination of desire, ego, and the thin line between loyalty and lunacy. Set against a backdrop of music, memories, and heartache, the film explores how love’s passion can both create and destroy.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat also stars Shaad Randhawa, Sachin Khedekar, and Ananth Narayan Mahadevan. The film was originally called Deewaniyat before being renamed in May of this year. The film’s promotion included a one-of-a-kind campaign in which the lead actor, Harshvardhan Rane, sold tickets at the box office himself encouraging people to see the film in theatres.

First Published: October 22, 2025, 12:31 IST

