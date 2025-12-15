Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat OTT Release Date: Harshvardhan Rane–Sonam Bajwa Film To Stream On THIS Platform | Web-series News

Last Updated: December 15, 2025, 19:09 IST

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat OTT release date confirmed. Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa’s romantic drama will stream on Netflix from December 16, 2025.

Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa’s romantic drama Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, which released in theatres during Diwali 2025, is all set to make its OTT debut on Netflix.

Romantic drama Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, is gearing up for its digital debut after completing its theatrical run earlier this year. The film, which hit cinemas on October 21, 2025, during the Diwali weekend, will begin streaming on Netflix from December 16, 2025.

Despite receiving mixed reactions from audiences and critics, the film managed to find its footing at the box office and emerged as the 12th highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025. Its upcoming OTT release is expected to introduce the film to a wider audience, especially viewers drawn to intense romantic dramas.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Theme

Directed by Milap Zaveri, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat explores the darker side of love, where obsession blurs the line between passion and control. The narrative delves into themes of possessiveness, emotional trauma, heartbreak, and the devastating consequences of unchecked devotion. The film presents love not as a refuge, but as a force capable of turning destructive when driven by entitlement and ego.

The story has been co-written by Mushtaq Shiekh and Milap Zaveri, and is produced by Anshul Rajendra Garg and Dinesh Jain under the banner of Desi Movies Factory. Nigam Bomzan serves as the cinematographer, while the music is composed by John Stewart Eduri, with additional contributions from Ariyan Mehedi.

Plot Overview

At the heart of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is Vikramaditya Bhonsle, a powerful and influential politician whose fixation on popular actress Adaa Randhawa spirals into something deeply disturbing after she rejects his advances. What begins as aggressive courtship soon morphs into a violent obsession, fuelled by privilege, wounded pride, and an overwhelming need for control.

As Vikramaditya’s fixation intensifies, Adaa finds herself pushed to the brink, forced to take extreme measures to protect herself. Set against a backdrop of political power and emotional manipulation, the film paints a grim portrait of toxic love and dominance, where obsession becomes a weapon rather than an expression of affection.

Cast and Characters

Harshvardhan Rane plays the menacing Vikramaditya Bhonsle, delivering a performance rooted in volatility and entitlement. Sonam Bajwa essays the role of Adaa Randhawa, an actress caught in the crosshairs of obsession and power. The supporting cast includes Rajesh Khera as Raheja, Sachin Khedekar as Ganpatrao Bhonsle, Shaad Randhawa as Sanjay, and Ananth Narayan Mahadevan as Mr. Randhawa.

With its Netflix release around the corner, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is poised to spark fresh conversations around toxic masculinity, celebrity harassment, and the dangerous romanticisation of obsession.

