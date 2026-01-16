Ek Din First Look Sparks Debate As Internet Accuses Junaid Khan-Sai Pallavi Film Of Copying | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 16, 2026, 06:49 IST

Ek Din first look poster faces backlash online as users accuse the Junaid Khan-Sai Pallavi starrer of copying the original Thai film poster.

Sai Pallavi is all set to make her Hindi film debut with Ek Din, co-starring Junaid Khan. Backed by Aamir Khan Productions, the romantic drama will release on May 1, 2026.

The first look poster of Ek Din, starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi, was unveiled on Thursday, but the reveal quickly sparked controversy online. Within hours of its release, a section of social media users took to Reddit to criticise the poster, accusing the makers of copying the original artwork from the film on which Ek Din is based.

Several users alleged that the poster bears a striking resemblance to the original film and even claimed that the title had been translated directly without any creative reinterpretation. The criticism soon gathered traction, with screenshots of the comparisons circulating across online forums.

Reddit Calls Out ‘Copied’ Poster

Reacting to the first look, one Reddit user commented, “Remake of Thai movie- original movie ke poster hi use kiya hai. Title bhi wahi translate karke utha liya.” Another sarcastically wrote, “Remaaxvke ka betaaj badshah (King of remakes) Indian Nolan Aamir sir is back,” taking a dig at the production banner backing the film.

Other users echoed similar sentiments. “Now I remember I thought the same resembles some old movie poster,” one comment read, while another asked, “Why not do something different that’s not a resemblance of the original?” The criticism has largely centred on the lack of originality in the visual presentation, with many arguing that remakes should offer a fresh creative perspective.

So far, the makers have not responded to the online backlash.

All About Ek Din

Ek Din is set to release in theatres nationwide on May 1, as announced by the makers on Thursday. The film is directed by Sunil Pandey and backed by Aamir Khan Productions, owned by Junaid Khan’s father, actor-producer Aamir Khan. Sharing the poster on social media, the banner wrote, “In the chaos of life, love will find you… Ek Din #SaiPallavi #JunaidKhan.”

The film was earlier titled Mere Raho and was initially slated for a November 2025 release before being postponed and rebranded as Ek Din. According to reports, the film is a remake of the 2016 Thai romantic drama One Day, directed by Banjong Pisanthanakun and starring Chantavit Dhanasevi and Nittha Jirayungyurn.

The story revolves around a shy young man who falls in love with his colleague but lacks the courage to confess his feelings. He makes a wish to spend just one day with her, and to his surprise, the wish comes true. The film is written by Sneha Desai and Spandan Mishra, with music composed by Ram Sampath.

Ek Din also marks the Hindi cinema debut of Sai Pallavi, who is widely acclaimed for her work in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films such as Premam, Shyam Singha Roy, Gargi and Amaran. For Junaid Khan, the film is his third feature project. He made his acting debut with Maharaj in 2024 and followed it up with the 2025 romantic comedy Loveyapa.

