Ekta Kapoor Hints At Smriti Irani’s Return As Tulsi In Kyunki Reboot: ‘A Politician In Entertainment’

Last Updated: April 09, 2025, 00:23 IST

Smriti Irani and Ektaa Kapoor

Buzz has been building around the possible return of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and now, producer Ekta R Kapoor has all but confirmed it with an exciting twist. At a recent event, Ekta revealed that the iconic show is set for a reboot, and it’s not just nostalgia she’s banking on. She hinted that the face of the show, Tulsi Virani, played by now-politician Smriti Irani, might make a comeback, according to a report in Hindustan Times.

While earlier reports speculated that both Amar Upadhyay and Smriti Irani were in talks to return as Mihir and Tulsi, Ekta’s latest statement adds fuel to the fire. Though she didn’t name Smriti directly, her comment was telling: “We are bringing politics into entertainment, or better, a politician into entertainment,” Ektaa said, making it hard to miss the reference.

Adding to the excitement, Ekta also revealed that the reboot will run for 150 episodes. The number, she explained, holds special significance. “The love we have for this program brought everyone related to it back together to complete just those 150 episodes to reach that 2000-episode mark. This show deserves that,” she said. The original Kyunki ended in 2008, just short of crossing the 2000-episode milestone.

Although an official cast announcement has not been made, multiple sources have confirmed that conversations are ongoing with potential actors for Mihir Virani’s character. Amar Upadhyay, Cezzane Khan, and Ronit Roy are reportedly being considered to step back into the iconic role.

As for Tulsi, Smriti Irani’s potential return to acting has caused a wave of excitement on social media. The actress-turned-politician became a household name through her portrayal of the dutiful daughter-in-law, and her reappearance in the role would mark a significant moment for Indian television.

With Ekta Kapoor finally confirming the reboot, fans of the original series have even more reason to rejoice. Whether Smriti Irani makes a full-fledged return remains to be officially confirmed, but the hint has certainly set expectations sky-high.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi remains one of Indian TV’s most legendary serials and its return may just bring back its most iconic face.