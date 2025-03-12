Ekta Kapoor Takes Indirect Dig At Ram Kapoor Amid Ozempic Claims: ‘Hum Bade Hi Acche Lagte Hain’

Last Updated: March 12, 2025, 00:50 IST

The rumoured cold war between Ekta Kapoor and Ram Kapoor escalates as Ekta’s cryptic weight loss video sparks speculation.

Ekta Kapoor and Ram Kapoor.

The rumoured cold war between Ekta Kapoor and Ram Kapoor seems far from over. The ace producer recently took to Instagram to share a video discussing weight loss methods, including anti-inflammatory diets, Ozempic, and other pharmaceutical drugs. This comes right after Ram Kapoor denied using Ozempic or undergoing surgery to achieve his dramatic weight loss transformation.

In the video, Ekta asked her followers for advice on shedding weight. “Should I take pharmaceutical drugs like Mounjaro and Ozempic, follow an anti-inflammatory diet, or just keep quiet?” she mused. However, it was her closing remark—“Ya chhod doon, hum bade hi acche lagte hain”—that caught attention, as many believe it was a sly reference to Ram Kapoor, who stunned fans with his recent transformation.

Ram Kapoor had earlier responded to speculation about his weight loss methods. In a video, he stated, “First of all, there’s nothing wrong if I did [Ozempic or surgery]. But now, in less than 30 seconds, I am going to prove to you that I have done nothing. This is where I am at, but I am still a work in progress.” He then flexed his biceps, emphasizing his fitness journey.

Beyond the weight loss drama, Ram also revisited his controversial kissing scene from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain in a chat with Siddharth Kannan. He revealed that Ekta Kapoor herself had insisted on the scene despite his initial hesitation. “Ektaa’s the one who wrote the scene and wanted us to do it. I told Ektaa, ‘Are you sure you want to do this? Television mein kabhi hua nahi (It never happened on television).’ But she was very confident.”

However, Ekta’s apparent response to Ram’s interview stirred further controversy. Taking to Instagram, she posted a cryptic message: “Unprofessional actors giving interviews about my shows shud shut up! False information N skewed stories can only last till I talk…… but there is dignity in silence.”