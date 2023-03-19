Elon Musk Comments with a Cigarette Emoji on Taylor Swift’s Photos and Fans are Enraged

Taylor Swift, one of the biggest musical stars in the world, is currently on a US tour to promote her most recent album, Midnights. The 33-year-old singer-songwriter kicked off her much-awaited The Eras Tour in the US on March 17. The Eras Tour is one of the most impressive shows ever and is gathering a lot of attention from people all over the world. While many praised Taylor for her on stage performance, she received an unlikely compliment from none other Twitter CEO Elon Musk that has taken some users by surprise.

Dogecoin founder Billy Markus, who uses the Twitter handle Satoshi Nakamoto, said, “Taylor Swift rules and if you disagree you’ll be kicked off the internet I’m pretty sure.” Elon Musk replied to it and said, “Her limbic resonance skill is exceptional.”

Many responded to Musk’s tweet, trying to decipher what he meant. One user said, “She is an excellent vocalist and her songs are fun, but did Elon just say she’s able to share her emotions exceptionally well? Like, what are we really saying here??” Another said, “Its like he talks in robot.” One user tried to explain the meaning of limbic resonance – “The limbic system is in charge of how we reproduce our emotions on the world around us and how we perceive them.”

Her limbic resonance skill is exceptional— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 17, 2023

Several fans also noticed that he had previously commented on the main post of Taylor Swift with a cigarette emoticon, which sparked off an outrage.

Many fans also asked Musk to stay away from Swift, while some inferred it’s his attempt at trying to woo her. Even the verified handle of The Eras Tour said, “Leave her alone.”

Leave her alone…— Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (@TSTheErasTour) March 17, 2023

Elon have you considered dating Taylor Swift? The breakup album would be legendary— Dr. Parik Patel, BA, CFA, ACCA Esq. (@ParikPatelCFA) March 17, 2023

The Eras tour is extra special for Swifties as it’s been five years since Taylor Swift last went on tour, during which time she’s released four albums, including the Grammy Award-winning Folklore. One of the reasons behind her absence on stage was definitely the pandemic. But Swift is more than making up for it , because her first show back was a three-hour, fifteen-minute extravaganza, including 44 songs from across her career.

