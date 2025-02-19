Elvish Yadav Accuses Jaipur ‘Aunty’ Of Selling Liquor Illegally, Police Launch Probe

Last Updated: February 19, 2025, 14:35 IST

Elvish Yadav is currently seen in LaughterChefs 2.

Elvish Yadav recently accused a woman in Jaipur of selling alcohol illegally in the city post 8 pm. In one of his recent vlogs, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner claimed that there is an ‘aunty’ in the city, who sells alcohol even during restricted hours.

“My friend needed alcohol in Jaipur, but he couldn’t get it after 8 pm. Someone told us that an ‘aunty’ sells it. She was selling liquor by keeping a bucket on the roadside. Many people from Jaipur would know this,” Elvish said in the video.

“There is a place called Pratap Nagar where this aunty sits with a bucket. Uske paas addha-pauvva sab kuch hai… If anyone needs it, they can get it from her. I just helped all alcoholics!” the YouTuber added.

However, soon after the video was shared online, Jaipur police took cognizance of it and stepped into action. As reported by Free Press Journal, police officials are now conducting raids throughout the city to get their hands on those selling alcohol illegally post 8 pm in the city.

For the unversed, selling liquor in Jaipur is banned after 8 pm. The decision was announced in 2019 by the then Chief Minister of the state, Ashok Gehlot.

This comes days after Elvish Yadav was also accused of sharing a fake video on social media and tarnishing the image of Rajasthan police. The YouTuber had shared a video in which he claimed that he was being escorted by the Rajasthan police officials while he was travelling to Jaipur.

However, soon after the video was shared online, Rajasthan police dismissed the claims. As reported by ETimes, Rameshwar Singh, Additional Commissioner of Police revealed that Elvish Yadav did not receive any escort vehicle. He accused the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner of tarnishing Rajasthan police’s image. Reportedly, an FIR in the case has been filed and further investigation is underway.