Elvish Yadav Drops First Pic Since Bail; Sara Reminds Herself To ‘Stop’ After Fangirling Over Ranveer Singh

YouTuber Elvish Yadav, previously held in Noida Jail, has been released on bail. The bail, set at ₹50,000, was granted on the sixth day of his imprisonment. Despite his detention since March 17, a hearing for his bail was postponed to Friday due to a lawyers’ strike. The court ultimately reviewed the case and granted Elvish relief before Holi.

For more info: Elvish Yadav Drops FIRST Photo Since Bail In Snake Venom Case, Says ‘Bahut Kuch Dikha…’

Sara Ali Khan is known for being candid in interviews. In a recent chat with Bollywood Hungama, the actress responded to some interesting questions as part of a rapid fire round. When asked if she had dated a co-actor, she promptly admitted to it, answering with a straightforward “yes.” On being asked what comes to her mind when one mentions Kartik Aaryan, whom she was previously rumoured to be dating, she chose a safe answer and said, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa,” the title of the franchise Kartik stars in.

For more info: Sara Ali Khan Reminds Herself To ‘Stop’ After Fangirling Over Ranveer Singh: ‘He’s Pregnant…’; Watch

Ranbir Kapoor and Nitesh Tiwari are set to collaborate on Ramayan. Although the project is yet to be formally announced, it was reported that Ramayan would kick off filming this year. The film also reportedly stars Sai Pallavi in the lead. And now it seems, Ranbir Kapoor is already in prep mode for the same, as his gym trainers shared a snap from his training.

For more info: Ranbir Kapoor Performs Headstand As He Preps To Play Lord Ram In Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana; See Here

Ever since Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot, their wedding pictures have been ruling the social media. Not just photos, Rakul has also been talking about Jackky during public appearances. She recently opened up about Jackky during an exclusive chat with HT City.

For more info: Rakul Preet Singh On Life After Marrying Jackky Bhagnani: ‘I Don’t Have To Call Him 15 Times…’

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda got married on March 15 in Haryana. Their wedding was nothing less than any dream. And to make their wedding more special the Fukrey gang came together to celebrate the joyous union. Varun Sharma took to his social handle and shared unseen photos which instantly went viral.

For more info: Fukrey Gang Reunites At Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda Wedding, Varun Sharma Shares Unseen Photos