Elvish Yadav SHOCKS Fans, Drops a Happy Photo With YouTuber Maxtern Days After Beating Him Brutally

YouTubers Elvish Yadav and Sagar Thakur aka Maxtern are friends once again. Days after the latter accused Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner of threatening to kill him, their happy picture has now surfaced on social media. On Sunday evening, Elvish took to his Instagram handle and shared a photo in which he was seen posing with Thakur. The two smiled as they posed together for the cameras.

In the caption of his post, Elvish clarified that he is once again friends with Sagar Thakur. “Ek Ghar Mai Bartan Hote Hai Bajege toa sahi. Bhaichara On Top,” he wrote.

However, soon after the picture was shared, several users reacted to it and expressed shock. “Kuch toh gadbad hai re baba,” one of the users wrote. Another user called it “unexpected”. “Abe bhai yee kya krr diyaa,” a third comment read. Check it out here:

For the unversed, Sagar Thakur aka Maxtern recently accused Elvish Yadav of threatening him. “Bhaisaab, jaan se maarne ki dhamki de gaye hain. Main toh akela tha. Elvish bhai saath mein bahut saare bande laaye the. Toh iske main full video subah daaltu hu acche se. Sab dekhna kya hua. Hamare pass bhi recording hai. Main toh theek hu bas yahan (lip) par chot aaye hai. Yeh bhi 8 logo se ladne ke baad aaye hai,” he claimed in a video statement. Later, Sagar also shared a video online in which Elvish was seen slapping, kicking and beating him brutally.

Thakur also filed an FIR against Yadav and claimed “he tried to break my spine so that I will become physically disabled.”

Later, Elvish Yadav also issued a video statement explaining the “other side of the story”. Elvish said that the incident was “pre-planned” as the complainant, Sagar had installed hidden microphones and cameras at the place of their meeting. He also claimed Thakur was harassing him for the past eight months by sharing negative posts about him. Elvish also alleged that Thakur threatened to burn him and his family alive which led to heated arguments.