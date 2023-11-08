Elvish Yadav ‘Snake Venom’ Case: Top Officials Irked As YouTuber Named Sans Probe, Say Sources | Exclusive

Dragging of YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav into the alleged snake venom case without a proper investigation, only on the basis of a third-party sting operation, has irked the top officials in the Noida police, according to sources. CNN-News18 had earlier reported, citing sources, how the station house officer (SHO) from Noida’s sector 49 was transferred because the First Information Report (FIR) was registered without a probe.

ALSO READ | Elvish Yadav Summoned by Noida Police in ‘Snake Venom’ Matter But Case against Him Weak: Sources | Exclusive

Police sources said Yadav was on Tuesday questioned in connection with the allegations in the FIR related to rave parties, smuggling of snakes and alleged links to smugglers. According to sources, he has refuted all allegations made in the FIR. “No clear answer was given on his association with one arrested accused Rahul Singh,” said the source.

An FIR was filed against Yadav recently after his name came up in an alleged rave party where snakes and venom were found. Later, politician and animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi accused the YouTuber of supplying snake venom to rave parties in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Yadav was stopped at a checkpost in Rajasthan’s Kota in connection to the case recently, but was released later.

The Noida police have already requested for police custody of five arrested accused and are hoping to get soon. “Yadav is likely to be confronted with Rahul Singh,” said the source.

‘CASE AGAINST ELVISH YADAV WEAK’

CNN-News18 had earlier reported how sources had said the case against the popular YouTuber was weak and the SHO had probably rushed into naming Yadav as an accused.

ALSO READ | Elvish Yadav Claps Back At Maneka Gandhi’s Snake Venom Claims, Says ‘Maafi Bhi Tayar Rakhe…’

Police tried to recover evidence, but according to sources, no proof has been found to establish Yadav’s links with any cartel dealing with snakes or related things.

Officials called Yadav to join the probe as Singh has alleged a deal with Yadav.