Elvish Yadav To Make Acting Debut, YouTuber Announces New Show ‘Aukaat Ke Bahar’ | Web-series News

Last Updated: November 25, 2025, 18:58 IST

Elvish Yadav’s Aukaat Ke Bahar will soon be released on Amazon MX Player. Its release date has not been announced as of now.

Set in a Delhi college, Elvish Yadav’s series explores identity and ambition.

Elvish Yadav is all set to make his acting debut. On Tuesday, Amazon MX Player released the teaser of its upcoming youth drama Aukaat Ke Bahar and announced that the show marks the acting debut of YouTuber Elvish Yadav. Set inside a prestigious college in Delhi, the series explores identity, ambition and the complicated nature of young relationships through the story of Rajveer Ahlawat, a 19-year-old boy from Safidon, Haryana, whose world tilts after one defining moment changes how everyone sees him.

The teaser opens with a striking visual of Rajveer in his boxing gear, framing him as someone who meets life head-on. It then cuts to a sweeping angle of him standing alone on the vast campus he’s about to claim for himself. From there, the footage drops viewers into the pulse of his new reality: hostel madness, campus politics, sharp-tongued banter, and adrenaline-heavy boxing scenes. All of it paints the world he’s stepping into, a place fuelled by hierarchy, privilege, and the unspoken demand to constantly prove your worth. Within those flashes lies a hint of the humiliation that pushes Rajveer into a reckless choice, setting the tone for a story driven by pride, love, and consequence. Watch the teaser here:

Headlined by Elvish Yadav, the show boasts a stellar ensemble cast featuring Nikhil Vijay, Hetal Gada, and Malhaar Rathod in pivotal roles. With its mix of familiar faces, strong youth energy, and a rooted North Indian backdrop, Aukaat Ke Bahar brings a fresh, contemporary edge to the college-drama landscape.

Elvish Yadav rose to fame after he won the reality show, Bigg Boss OTT 2. He was later also seen in Laughter Chefs season 2. The YouTuber emerged as the winner of the show with Karan Kundrra.

First Published: November 25, 2025, 18:58 IST

