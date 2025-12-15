Emily In Paris Season 5 Release: When And Where To Watch Lily Collins’ Show In India | Web-series News

Last Updated: December 15, 2025, 23:48 IST

Emily in Paris Season 5 releases in India on December 18, 2025. Here’s everything to know about the plot, cast, new characters and Emily’s next chapter.

Emily In Paris Season 5 premiers on Netflix on December 18. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Netflix has officially confirmed that Emily in Paris Season 5 will premiere in India on December 18, 2025. All ten episodes of the new season will drop simultaneously, staying true to the streamer’s binge-release format for the popular series. The announcement follows the dramatic conclusion of Season 4, which left several personal and professional storylines unresolved for Emily Cooper.

While the upcoming season expands its European canvas, Paris continues to remain at the heart of the narrative. Season 5 promises a broader setting without abandoning the city that defined Emily’s journey from the very beginning.

Season 5 Setting and Timeline Explained

Season 5 was formally greenlit in September 2024, with Netflix later confirming that the story would unfold across both Paris and Italy. Emily’s evolving role at Agence Grateau takes her to Rome, where new professional opportunities — and complications — await. However, the move is not portrayed as permanent.

Series creator Darren Star clarified the creative intent behind the shift in a 2024 interview with Deadline, saying, “I don’t necessarily think that it means a permanent – in my mind, it’s definitely not a permanent – move to Rome. We’re not leaving Paris.”

The dual-city structure allows the show to explore fresh dynamics while retaining its signature Parisian charm.

Where Emily’s Story Picks Up in Season 5

Season 4 ended with Emily standing at a crossroads. Professionally, she stepped into greater leadership as Agence Grateau expanded beyond France. Personally, her romantic life remained unsettled, with lingering questions surrounding her past and present relationships.

Season 5 follows Emily as she juggles assignments between Paris and Italy, facing heightened expectations and early missteps. According to the official synopsis, a key professional decision backfires, triggering consequences that ripple through both her career and personal life. Rather than offering easy resolutions, the season leans into reassessment — of ambition, loyalty and long-term priorities.

Emily’s evolving relationship with Marcello, introduced in Season 4, continues into the new chapter, as confirmed by Tudum. At the same time, her complicated history with Gabriel remains unresolved. Darren Star has previously hinted that emotional loose ends are far from tied up, even as circumstances change.

Lily Collins has also teased a tonal shift for Emily this season. “There’s a sense of her letting go – literally and figuratively – of some of the weight she’s carried. She’s living life a bit more freely and carelessly, even if she still has her stressful moments,” Collins said.

Returning Cast and New Faces

Lily Collins returns as Emily Cooper, alongside series regulars Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, and Lucien Laviscount. Eugenio Franceschini reprises his role as Marcello.

Season 5 also introduces new characters played by Bryan Greenberg, Michèle Laroque, and Minnie Driver, each connected to Emily’s expanding professional world, according to Deadline.

Emily in Paris Season 5 premieres on Netflix in India on December 18, 2025.

