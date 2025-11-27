Emotional Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol Greet Guests At Late Father Dharmendra’s Prayer Meet | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 27, 2025, 21:33 IST

Sunny and Bobby honoured their father’s legacy.

Dharmendra’s Prayer Meet: The passing of Bollywood legend Dharmendra has left a void not only in his family but also in Indian cinema. A special meeting is being held on Thursday, November 27, to celebrate the life and legacy of the late veteran legend. The prayer meeting is being held from 5 pm to 7:30 pm at a luxurious hotel in Mumbai, and Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol and Karan Deol were seen arriving for the occasion and greeting guests.

An emotional Sunny Deol was seen welcoming guests who had arrived to pay their last respects to his father. He was joined by Bobby Deol and his family. The tribute featured several grand images of Dharmendra, fitting of his superstardom.

Emotions Roll At Dharmendra Deol Ji’s Prayer Meet 🔅Celebration Of Life🔅An Emotional Sunny Deol Along With Bobby & Family Greet All. Whole Bollywood Has Joined The Family For A Legendary Sign Off To OG MEGASTAR “Dharm Ji”🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/S3d5YPQ4JW — Bollywood Legacy Channel (@LegacyChannel_) November 27, 2025

Dharmendra’s younger son Bobby Deol, grandson Karan Deol and nephew Abhay Deol were also seen arriving at the venue to pay tribute to the late actor’s legacy. Dressed in white, the three men were spotted in their cars as they arrived at the hotel.

Several other celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Jackie Shroff, Malaika Arora and her son, Arhaan Khan, also reached the venue to pay tributes. In a poster that the Deol family released on Wednesday, they revealed that the prayer meeting for the actor, who passed away on November 24, will be a celebration of his life.

Dharmendra had recently been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai due to health complications. Although he was discharged, reports claimed that he had been placed on a ventilator following breathing difficulties. Despite showing signs of improvement, the legendary actor passed away on November 24. His last rites were also held on the same day and were attended by several Bollywood celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

Meanwhile, even in his late 80s, Dharmendra continued to entertain audiences and worked in several films. He was seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Shahid Kapoor’s Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Dharmendra will also be seen posthumously in Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis. The film, which also stars Agastya Nanda in the lead, will hit theatres on December 25, 2025.

