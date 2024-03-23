শনিবার , ২৩ মার্চ ২০২৪ | ৯ই চৈত্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  /  বিনোদন

Emraan Hashmi Has A Heartbreaking Update On Jannat 3, Says ‘I Unfortunately Don’t…’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ২৩, ২০২৪ ১:২৪ অপরাহ্ণ
emraan hashmi birthday 2024 03 46edadb6d2bc8466e01c3f875dfb064d


Emraan talks about Jannat 3.

Emraan talks about Jannat 3.

Emraan Hashmi talks about the possibility of Jannat 3 and opens up about his upcoming projects.

Earlier in his career, actor Emraan Hashmi won over the audience with films like Raaz, Murder and Jannat. All the films became huge franchises, resting on Emraan’s capable shoulders. However, while Raaz and Murder became multi-instalment franchises, Jannat only had a sequel. Is there going to be a Jannat 3 anytime soon? Emraan spills the beans.

Speaking to the Hindustan Times, Emraan said, “I would love to do that, probably old wine in a new bottle. The makers (Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt) have to come together again to make it happen, which I unfortunately don’t see happening. It’s a team, right? If by some stroke of luck or miracle that happens, it will happen. Till then my life goes on, I do what I love most- acting. I have a couple of projects going to be announced, solo films which are kind of that streak which audiences have loved to see me in, the bad boy. I will try to kickstart that again.”

Speaking about why Emraan had stopped doing “bad boy” roles, the actor said, “It wouldn’t have done well beyond a point, and it didn’t. Audience is ever changing. If you keep serving the same meal to the audience, they are going to get fed up of it. Probably we couldn’t find variations in it, or people moved on. I was in a different time in my life, I felt I had done enough of that. The creative aspect superseded the commercial. Films were doing well, but I was not really enjoying beyond a point. Challenging yourself is what an actor is all about. If you don’t, before you know it, the audience will boo you out.”

Emraan Hashmi is currently seen in Showtime on Disney+Hotstar. The series also stars Mahima Makwana and Mouni Roy among others in key roles.

kashvi mugshot 2023 11 c6435cdcdbcc579307e57ae1237fe3ce
Kashvi Raj Singh

Kashvi Raj Singh is a News Trainee at News18. She extensively covers Bollywood, Hollywood and television. She not only keeps an eye out for interestinRead More



Source link

