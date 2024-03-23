Emraan Hashmi Has A Heartbreaking Update On Jannat 3, Says ‘I Unfortunately Don’t…’

Earlier in his career, actor Emraan Hashmi won over the audience with films like Raaz, Murder and Jannat. All the films became huge franchises, resting on Emraan’s capable shoulders. However, while Raaz and Murder became multi-instalment franchises, Jannat only had a sequel. Is there going to be a Jannat 3 anytime soon? Emraan spills the beans.

Speaking to the Hindustan Times, Emraan said, “I would love to do that, probably old wine in a new bottle. The makers (Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt) have to come together again to make it happen, which I unfortunately don’t see happening. It’s a team, right? If by some stroke of luck or miracle that happens, it will happen. Till then my life goes on, I do what I love most- acting. I have a couple of projects going to be announced, solo films which are kind of that streak which audiences have loved to see me in, the bad boy. I will try to kickstart that again.”

Speaking about why Emraan had stopped doing “bad boy” roles, the actor said, “It wouldn’t have done well beyond a point, and it didn’t. Audience is ever changing. If you keep serving the same meal to the audience, they are going to get fed up of it. Probably we couldn’t find variations in it, or people moved on. I was in a different time in my life, I felt I had done enough of that. The creative aspect superseded the commercial. Films were doing well, but I was not really enjoying beyond a point. Challenging yourself is what an actor is all about. If you don’t, before you know it, the audience will boo you out.”

Emraan Hashmi is currently seen in Showtime on Disney+Hotstar. The series also stars Mahima Makwana and Mouni Roy among others in key roles.