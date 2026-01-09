Emraan Hashmi Says ‘Nothing Has Changed’ After Ba***ds Of Bollywood: ‘Voh 2 Din Ka Kaam Tha’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 09, 2026, 14:03 IST

Emraan Hashmi said he doesn’t get bothered about hits, failures or even virality now.

Emraan’s next, Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web’s, releases on January 14.

Emraan Hashmi’s sensational cameo in The Ba***ds of Bollywood caught everyone off guard and went viral across social media platforms. Fans loved his role as an intimacy co-ordinator, and many took to social media to applaud his career. However, for the actor, nothing has really changed. In a chat with Galatta India, Emraan Hashmi opened up about the aftermath of the virality.

When asked if things had changed for him now in terms of opportunities, Emraan said, “Nothing has changed for me. Woh ek cheez thi, it suddenly blew up. Abhi virality ke liye pata nahi kya, kyun log suddenly, voh do din ka kaam tha (I don’t know what it is about virality these days, why people suddenly, it was just two days’ work), and it just blew up. I still don’t understand. I am still a little confused about the entire thing. I don’t take these things very seriously or mull over them.”

He added, “I don’t get into the seriousness of success, failure, or virality. I try to stay detached. Nothing bothers me. Bahut pehle main seekh gaya tha ki aapke haath mein kuch nahi hai aur aapko bus shiddat se kaam karna hai (I learnt a long time ago that nothing is really in your control, and all you can do is work with complete dedication) and grow as an actor.”

Meanwhile, Emraan Hashmi is gearing up for the release of his upcoming streaming series, Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web. The series spans key smuggling corridors across Al-Dera, Addis Ababa, Milan and Bangkok. Taskaree opens up the complex machinery of the international smuggling world – a web built on coded routes, false manifests, and calculated misdirection.

At its centre is a specialised customs task force at one of the busiest airports in the country, Mumbai International Airport, led by an uncompromisingly honest team of officers: Arjun Meena (played by Emraan Hashmi), Mitali Kamath (played by Amruta Khanvilkar), Ravinder Gujjar (played by Nandish Singh Sandhu), and Prakash Kumar (played by Anurag Sinha).

These officers rely on instinct as much as intelligence, knowing one missed detail can undo weeks of surveillance. Standing in their way is the Bada Chaudhary (played by Sharad Kelkar), and his powerful syndicate, which operates through layers of deceit and global routes designed to stay off the radar.

First Published: January 09, 2026, 14:03 IST

News movies bollywood Emraan Hashmi Says ‘Nothing Has Changed’ After Ba***ds Of Bollywood: ‘Voh 2 Din Ka Kaam Tha’