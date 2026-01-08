বৃহস্পতিবার, ০৮ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৬:০২ অপরাহ্ন
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Emraan Hashmi’s New OTT Crime-Thriller Web Series ‘Taskaree’ Gets OTT Premiere Date

  বৃহস্পতিবার, ৮ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
Emraan Hashmi’s New OTT Crime-Thriller Web Series ‘Taskaree’ Gets OTT Premiere Date


Emraan Hashmi’s upcoming crime thriller Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web has officially locked its premiere date, raising anticipation among fans. Set in the murky world of smuggling and organised crime, the series promises gritty storytelling, intense drama and a powerful performance by Hashmi. Here’s everything you need to know about the show, its premise, and when it will begin streaming on OTT. Watch video to know more!#emraanhashmi #netfix #crimethriller #ott

Last Updated: January 08, 2026, 16:47 IST



২৪ ঘন্টার মধ্যে বহিস্কারাদেশ প্রত্যাহার করে বহাল রাখেন স্বেচ্ছাসেবক দল নেতার

Is Stranger Things Season 5 Episode 9 Real? The Secret Finale Theory Explained| N18G

সর্বনিম্ন তাপমাত্রা শ্রীমঙ্গলে ৭ ডিগ্রি সেলসিয়াস

Krystle Dsouza Calls Ranveer Singh’s Energy ‘Infectious’ After Working With Him | Bollywood News

ভালুকায় দিপু দাস হত্যা: লাশ পোড়ানোয় নেতৃত্ব দেওয়া ইয়াছিন গ্রেপ্তার – Corporate Sangbad

এক্সকে কড়া নির্দেশ!

ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
দৌলতপুরে যশোর অঞ্চলে টেকসই কৃষি সম্প্রসারণ প্রকল্পের মাঠ দিবস
মাদুরোর নিরাপত্তা কর্মীদের অনেকেই নিহত
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
জামালপুরে গ্রীন বায়ো টেকনোলজি ফুটবল টুর্নামেন্টের ফাইনালে দর্শকদের ভিড়
৪ কোম্পানির ক্রেডিট রেটিং সম্পন্ন – Corporate Sangbad
বিনামূল্যে ডেন্টাল পরামর্শ দিল ব্র্যাক হেলথকেয়ার উত্তরা সেন্টার
শামীমার নাগরিকত্ব বাতিলের সিদ্ধান্তে অনড় থাকবে যুক্তরাজ্য
